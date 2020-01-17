Politicians who adopt the mantra that government should be run like a business overlook a lot of crucial points.

Unlike a business, for instance, government is owned by all of us, and run by elected officials who reflect the very different views of all of us, so it can never make decisions as quickly as a business. It has some built-in redundancies — consider the fundamental checks-and-balances idea — to reassure all of its owners that it’s working in our best interests. And it has life-and-death powers and responsibilities that most businesses don’t have.

State workers should earn raises instead of receiving automatic hikes, SC governor says Gov. Henry McMaster proposes shifting from cost-of-living raises across state government to a merit-based system that allows directors to choose who gets rewarded.

But none of this should give government an excuse to disregard all the lessons the private sector has to offer. Like supply and demand, and incentivizing performance.

Those of us who work in the private or nonprofit sector, and who don’t belong to a union — and that’s the overwhelming majority of South Carolinians — understand those concepts: People whose skills are in high demand can demand better pay than those whose skills are easy to find. People who do a great job get paid better than those who do just the minimum — because that’s only fair, and because that encourages people to improve.

Those are both excellent reasons lawmakers should not only single out teachers for significant raises but also give a serious look at Gov. Henry McMaster’s proposal to provide other state employees performance-based raises rather than across-the-board raises.

Under his plan, state agencies would receive part of a $33 million raise pool based on the number of employees they have, and the agencies could give raises to anyone who makes less than $100,000 a year.

People who work in seven state agencies that are having a difficult time keeping employees — notably the Corrections and Social Services departments — would be eligible for part of that money in addition to the $38 million Mr. McMaster wants to provide them for across-the-board raises.

Editorial: Raise SC salaries where we need to, not where we want to South Carolina can't attract enough teachers, prison workers and social workers, but in a state where people wait in line for years or decades to be allowed to serve on the bench, the Legislature plans to give its biggest pay raises to judges. This does not make sense.

Neither idea was greeted with resounding applause when Mr. McMaster unveiled his budget proposal Monday. The State Employees Association and some legislators consider paying people based on how well they do their jobs a roadmap to favoritism, where better pay goes to the least competent.

It’s probably true that some people would get raises just because their supervisors like them.

But it’s absolutely, demonstrably true that across-the-board raises mean that people who do barely the minimum get paid the same as those who work the hardest and smartest. In fact, it’s impossible that this wouldn’t happen. That’s unfair, it’s a lousy way to get people to do their best work, and it’s not a particularly good way to encourage the best and brightest to consider working for state government.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Editorial: Want better SC schools? Start with teacher pay raise, then add these 3 actions Great teachers, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday, in announcing his plan to raise S.C. teacher pay by $3,000 next year, “don’t want to do it for the money.” But, he continued, “they can’t do it without the money.”

Since state employees’ salaries are public record (exact salaries for those making $50,000 or more and within $5,000 bands for those making less), it would be fairly easy to tell if this system led to systematic discrimination: men routinely being paid more than women in the same jobs, for instance, or whites paid more than blacks.

This wouldn’t identify cases of favoritism toward individuals, but the supervisors who decide which employees get raises would also have their own pay determined by performance, so they would have an incentive to make sure their employees are doing a good job.

Other parameters could be built into a performance-pay system, both to guard against abuse and to make it as effective as possible. Although we agree that individual agencies know better than the Legislature which employees are doing the most valuable work, and which ones they’re at risk of losing, incentive pay is more likely to lead to better performance if employees have some idea of what they need to do to earn it.

We ought to pay state employees the way that’s the fairest to the most people and that’s likely to result in the best work, and we believe that some sort of merit-based pay would do that.