Editorial: Why SC doesn't require police to video interrogations, and why we should

We usually think about police video in the context of deadly encounters between officers and suspects. But as The Post and Courier’s Stephen Hobbs reminds us, the need to protect the truth — whatever it might be — doesn’t end once a suspect is at the police station.
As Mr. Hobbs reports, prosecutors dropped charges against two Richland County men who had confessed to a 2015 rape after DNA evidence failed to tie them to the crime. The men have now sued the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, claiming that a deputy refused to let them talk to an attorney and coerced them into signing confessions.
It would be easy enough to tell whether their claims are true if the interrogations had been videotaped. In fact, it’s much less likely that any police officer would refuse if a video showed them confessing, without coercion; it’s much less likely that any police officer would refuse requests to speak to an attorney or coerce confessions if the interview took place while a camera was running. That’s why those who don’t trust police and police alike should be working together to get more interactions on video.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council guidelines, written pursuant to state law, say police are supposed to turn on their body cameras whenever they initiate a “law enforcement or investigative encounter between an officer and a member of the public.” But that requirement applies only to uniformed officers, not investigators, and in any event police aren’t required to use body cams until the Legislature pays for them.
South Carolina is one of 25 states with no specific mandate for police to record interrogations with suspects, because police and prosecutors have fought such a requirement, for fear of giving criminal defense attorneys another way to get criminal charges dismissed.
It’s an understandable worry. Look no further than the S.C. law that makes it a crime to drive with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. That law requires police to jump through so many hoops that they have pretty much determined that it’s a waste of time to bring charges without videotape, or even with a videotape where the suspect wanders off-screen for a few seconds, so they instead have to rely on an older DUI law that is less stringent.
But worries about what could happen to a videotape mandate when criminal defense attorneys in the Legislature start wielding their outsize influence are no reason to leave it up to each police department whether to require interrogations in serious crimes to be recorded. It is, instead, a reason to make sure the debate remains very public, and to call out legislators who try to bog down legislation with unrealistic requirements.
It’s not that difficult to design a law that requires interrogations to be taped, with exceptions for those rare cases where that’s not possible, and without land mines that force police to play DUI-style Mother-May-I games in order to keep a case from being thrown out of court.
The need for this isn’t precisely the same as the need for the Legislature to follow through and make sure police are routinely wearing — and using — body cams. The latter is an outgrowth of complaints about police brutality, while the former is about creating and preserving credible evidence for trial. But in both cases, the ultimate goal is to protect police when they do everything right, and suspects when they don’t — and to decrease the number of times when anyone is stepping out of bounds.