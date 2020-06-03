Editorial: White House should not ignore the obvious about the economy

This has been a year of wrenching budgetary changes for government at all levels. The COVID-19 shutdown has raised expenses and slashed revenues. Mayors, governors and legislatures at all levels need the best information available about where the economy is going so they can make informed decisions.
So the news that the White House has decided not to publish a mid-year revision to its economic forecast for the coming five years seems like a willful decision to ignore the obvious.
That can only bring harm.
The initial administration budget plan and economic forecast came before the pandemic struck. It envisioned years more of the prosperity that has accompanied Donald Trump’s presidency.
But then came the shutdown and the trillions of stimulus dollars approved by Congress. Any attempt to chart a future for the economy and federal spending, taxes and borrowing has to start there, not before the economic devastation set in.
The right time to take notice is the formal Mid-Session Review required by law and published mid-year.
The Congressional Budget Office has done its job. In May, it published a revised economic outlook for the next year and a half. The forecast, closely agreeing with the average projected by a number of private forecasts, sees the economy plummeting by 12% in the second quarter of 2020, slowly recovering to end 6% below last year’s level. The forecast says the deleterious effects of the sudden braking of the economy this year will last beyond 2021.
That’s a grim forecast, which may explain why the White House is not eager to embrace it during an election year. Past administrations of both parties have tried to put off or hide the release of the document, but they didn’t simply shrug off the duty.
It’s crucial that all public officials involved in planning and carrying out government activities know what they and the nation face. Ignoring reality is not going to change it. The White House and the federal budget will have to come to terms with the real world, and the sooner the better.