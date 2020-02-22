Editorial: When tackling congestion, there's only so much low-hanging fruit

More than 40 business and government leaders from across the Charleston region huddled with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette last week to exchange ideas about the state of South Carolina’s transportation system, specifically public transit, commuting patterns and the threat that traffic congestion poses to our economic growth.
“One thing I’d like to see come out of these meetings is what is low-hanging fruit,” Ms. Evette told the group, adding she hoped some improvements can be achieved soon, “not years into the future.”
That’s an understandable and laudable goal, but it’s imperative that she, Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders realize it’s past time to reach for solutions that go beyond low-hanging fruit. Doing so will necessitate leadership that dares to move away from the state’s longtime focus on individual vehicles as well as a major shift in how we spend our limited transportation dollars. We also need to plan much better and with a regional focus.
During her visit hosted by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Evette learned about the chamber-led “Reboot the Commute” effort to encourage major regional employers to consider work flextime, staggered shifts, a compressed workweek, carpool incentives and telecommuting. These promising strategies could be effective if implemented on a wide scale.
She heard about park-and-ride lots, and the Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus line expected to open between Summerville and downtown Charleston in 2025.
It’s also critical that we consider the broader implications of the area’s lack of affordable housing, since the location of this type of housing relative to jobs affects commutes, congestion and our quality of life. Too often, affordable housing and public transportation are considered issues that only concern residents near the poverty line.
It is frustrating that South Carolina still is not doing enough to expand its financial commitment to public transit, despite growing evidence of the need.
We’re not the only ones who feel this way. Dana Beach of the Lowcountry Livability PAC makes the same point in his op-ed on Page C3: “As observers predicted 30 years ago, the growth spurred by I-526, inadequate planning and virtually no investment in public transportation has brought this road to a screeching halt during weekday commutes.”
The lack of bold transit plans contrasts sharply with the state’s multibillion-dollar spending on interstate upgrades designed to move people within metro areas. This work includes $4 billion or more to widen the length of Interstate 526 and to upgrade the Interstate 26 interchanges with I-526 in North Charleston and I-20 with I-126 in Columbia. Highway widening, once completed, eventually just leads to wider congestion. It’s inevitable.
Meanwhile, there’s been no talk about expanding the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line beyond the first planned leg between Summerville and downtown Charleston, which already is taking several years to plan out before it opens in 2025.
Many who joined Ms. Evette on Tuesday bemoaned the reality that more than 4 of every 5 Charleston region commuters drive alone in a car or truck. It was discouraging, however, that they didn’t connect the dots between that reality and the need to shift more spending toward public transportation.
North Carolina has slightly more than twice the population of South Carolina, but it spends about 16 times more on transit than we do ($75.4 million in North Carolina; only $4.7 million here), according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
A 2018 study of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region identified several promising corridors for priority investment in public transit, including the kind of bus rapid transit being developed between Summerville and Charleston. The total cost for developing all five added up to $1.3 billion, the study found, but nobody is talking publicly about getting started on it.
It’s past time for our leaders to have that conversation, think boldly and move beyond the low-hanging fruit.