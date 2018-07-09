If you want to reduce the number of abortions performed each year, a logical starting point would be to protect access to birth control and other family planning services.
But if you’re a politician looking to score points during an election year, common sense doesn’t figure into such equations.
Gov. Henry McMaster proved that Thursday when he vetoed nearly $16 million intended to fund birth control, prenatal care and annual exams for poor South Carolinians -- all in the name of blocking a sliver of that money from going to abortion-provider Planned Parenthood.
It’s a bad decision that, if it holds, likely will lead to even more abortions. The Legislature needs to override the governor's veto as soon as possible.
The state's former Medicaid director, Tony Keck, was one of the first to point out the flawed logic in Mr. McMaster’s decision.
“Reducing access to birth control will increase unwanted pregnancies and increase abortions,” said Mr. Keck, who was Medicaid director under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. “You can't have it both ways.”
The veto, which struck $2.2 million in state Medicaid money and the accompanying $13.6 million in federal funds, was decried as partisan politics by abortion advocates. South Carolina’s Medicaid agency has spent more than $40 million on family planning services since 2015. Planned Parenthood has received between $32,000 and $83,000 of that annually.
Opposing Planned Parenthood is one thing. But federal law prohibits using tax money to fund abortions except in cases of rape, incest or saving the mother’s life. In the few abortions funded under those situations in South Carolina, none of them were done at a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Since there is not a line item for Planned Parenthood in South Carolina’s $8 billion budget for 2018-19, the veto served a political, rather than a practical, purpose. And low-income women would be hurt by it.
The veto appears to be another unfortunate solution in search of a problem. Mr. McMaster was a cheerleader for a bill outlawing “sanctuary cities” despite the fact that none exist in South Carolina and -- unlike liberal states such as California -- it is extremely unlikely any would be established here.
It’s too bad that Mr. McMaster has chosen this road. He has demonstrated leadership on some critical issues since succeeding Ms. Haley, including his responses to the opioid abuse crisis and the nuclear plant fiasco. But it would be more helpful if he would leave the pandering behind and devote even more time and political capital to addressing the myriad real problems facing South Carolina.
For now, it’s likely that some of the increased number of women cut off from birth control by the governor’s action would likely become pregnant and be forced into making the heartbreaking decision of whether to seek an abortion. The action also gives fuel to political opponents’ claims that he’s specifically attacking poor people, which is unlikely. They just happen to be the collateral damage of politics.
Perhaps Mr. McMaster is counting on the Legislature to override his veto, so he can say he kept his campaign promise to cut off funds to Planned Parenthood but was stymied by state lawmakers.
What is clear is that in his rigid adherence to an ill-conceived campaign promise, a governor who professes to oppose abortion likely has created the conditions for even more of them to occur.
The Legislature must step in to prevent this potential tragedy.