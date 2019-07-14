Within hours after Charleston County sheriff’s deputies arrested him July 3 on charges of public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery — and long before a judge or jury had found him guilty — the S.C. Highway Patrol fired Trooper Malik Hasan McCown for “improper conduct/conduct unbecoming a state employee.”
The same day, the Charleston Police Department announced that one of its officers had resigned after an internal investigation found he had written “unwarranted tickets to motorists without their knowledge.” Another officer resigned days later for the same reason, while in the Midlands, a deputy with the Lexington County sheriff’s traffic unit resigned after the Highway Patrol charged him with DUI.
Those might seem like obvious responses to cops who apparently crossed the line. The Highway Patrol, after all, can’t very well afford to have troopers on the road who have been credibly charged with physically attacking police in a drunken stupor. The Charleston Police Department can’t very well allow people to keep writing tickets after it determines that they wrote bogus tickets. A sheriff’s department can’t have someone running traffic enforcement who is charged with drunken driving.
But all too often, this isn’t the way things work.
All too often, police officers charged with violating the law are placed on paid administrative duty until the cases are resolved. All too often, police are never charged when they act recklessly, even when they endanger or even kill others. All too often, they aren’t even disciplined.
Recall, for instance, the North Augusta police officer who remained on the police force for seven months after he shot and killed a drunken driver who had pulled to a stop in his own driveway after a 13-minute chase. That officer was allowed to remain on the city payroll for an additional 13 months after he was charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle — and for 23 days after he pleaded guilty to official misconduct.
For most people, getting arrested — not getting convicted, merely getting arrested — means getting fired. People get fired daily for such legal actions as showing up late for work or being rude to customers. But all too often, the people who ought to be held to the highest standard — the people we entrust to use deadly force when necessary — are held to the lowest standard.
Most police officers are good people who do their very best in unimaginably difficult situations. And we remain convinced that in most cases, when police take people’s lives, they had little choice. All too often, though, colleagues and even superiors rush to the defense of officers whose behavior most private employers would never condone, out of misplaced loyalty to a tiny minority of bad cops who give a bad name to all those good cops whose lives they ultimately endanger.
And we wonder why so many people — particularly African-Americans — don’t trust the police.
It’s not simply because police sometimes kill people — sometimes unavoidably, sometimes avoidably. It’s because people believe, with reason, that most officers won’t be punished for avoidable killings. It’s because people believe, with reason, that police who unlawfully kill people won’t be charged with a crime. That they won’t even be disciplined.
What these four former law enforcement officers are accused of doing pales in comparison with taking the life of an innocent person. But these police agencies set a good example in the way they handled these cases. It’s an example that they and other law enforcement agencies would do well to remember when officers take reckless actions that result in the injury or death of innocent people: You don’t have to wait until someone is convicted of a crime to decide that person is unfit for the job.