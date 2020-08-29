Editorial: When a vaccine arrives, SC needs a fair, transparent plan for giving out shots

Almost six months into the worst global pandemic in a century, the biggest beacon of hope revolves around the feverish and promising scientific work to develop an effective vaccine that ultimately would allow us to return to something like our normal, daily lives.
When such a vaccine arrives, South Carolina should do all it can to ensure vaccinations are distributed equitably and transparently. And the plan should be made clear to the general public as well as to all the state regulators, medical institutions and pharmacists involved.
There’s reason for hope, based on the state’s approach to distributing remdesivir, a first drug shown effective in treating COVID-19. That medication was given to the federal government, which in turn provided it to states, which determined which patients would receive it. In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control worked with the S.C. Hospital Association, ethicists and health and medical experts to devise an online tool that led to a clinically informed, ethically sound distribution this spring.
That distribution system remains in place, and the state’s Remdesivir Clinical Advisory Committee continues to meet and ultimately could play a similar advisory role when it comes time to figure out who should receive the first vaccinations. It already has begun to look at initial work about ethical vaccine distribution from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University.
“I do think it’s worth noting that there is an infrastructure and mechanism in place to have a fair, transparent and ethical allocation of a vaccine once it’s available,” says Dr. Dee Ford, a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina who has participated in the advisory committee.
While testing on some promising vaccinations has begun, it’s uncertain when a vaccination will be widely available. And there’s no question that distributing it to the state’s 5 million residents will be more complicated than deciding which COVID-19 patients got remdesivir. The state’s first allotment could treat only 66 patients, but that was enough to meet the 59 initial requests.
The ethical challenges of vaccine distribution are global, and Johns Hopkins bioethicist Ruth Faden is among those working with the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, a team of experts from different countries making recommendations on fair and equitable global access.
“At one level, it seems obvious that the main public health objective with a COVID-19 vaccine is to get the pandemic under control,” she told the university’s Hub website. “But this pandemic has many sides. Should we focus on the public health crisis, the social crisis, or the economic crisis? Or will fixing the first take care of the other two? One certainty is that whenever a vaccine becomes available, there’s going to be way less of it than there will be people who need it — it’s a given, even under the best circumstances.”
Distribution strategies likely will look at those most at risk of contracting COVID-19, such as medical personnel and first responders, which is reasonable. They also are expected to consider those most at risk of dying from a COVID-19 infection, such as elderly residents in assisted nursing facilities. Gray areas will persist. What about a first responder who is young and healthy? What about a nursing home resident under hospice care? There are many nuances to parse out.
Meanwhile, health officials also must be prepared to tackle a very different problem: skepticism of vaccines. That may be a particular problem among African Americans, who are most at risk from COVID-19 but are generally more wary of the medical establishment because of historical racial injustices.
Thankfully, a hopeful stream of vaccination-related news continues to trickle in. The Medical University of South Carolina, working with the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is enrolling about 1,500 patients in a COVID-19 vaccine trial and finding plenty of takers. (A thousand patients will get the vaccine; 500 will get a placebo.) The first two phases of the study found the vaccine both safe and able to trigger a “robust immune response” to COVID-19.
We’re thankful for researchers’ rapid success to date, for volunteers who are helping them take the next step and for health officials already thinking about the complexity of handling mass vaccinations as soon as they’re possible. For a nation and world struggling with so many health, economic and social problems related to this pandemic, their efforts are a great shot in the arm.