Editorial: Whatever happens to Trump, Rep. Tom Rice took a principled stand

It is true that Donald Trump is unlike any modern president we have seen. Coming from the rough-and-tumble world of business, he can be divisive, crude and a practitioner of perplexing strategies. Those are the same two sentences we wrote in December 2019, the first time Mr. Trump was impeached. It was a much more reckless and dangerous “perplexing strategy” — and that’s probably the nicest way to describe his inciting a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the result of November’s valid presidential election — that has led us to this sad moment, when Mr. Trump has made history as the only president to be impeached twice.
The second impeachment was based not only on Mr. Trump’s false claims and incendiary words at his rally that led to the worst violence at the U.S. Capitol since British forces attacked it two centuries ago but also on his failure to forthrightly tell the rioters to stop once it became clear what violence and damage his supporters were doing in his name.
The latter is what apparently led U.S. Rep. Tom Rice to join the majority of his congressional colleagues Wednesday and vote for impeachment. In light of how the president has made strict fealty to him an essential definition of what it means to be a Republican these days, it was quite a courageous act. The move was a particular surprise given that Rep. Rice had joined his GOP colleagues from South Carolina last week in a disappointing and ultimately unsuccessful effort to void the presidential election results from Arizona. Since then, the Myrtle Beach Republican has learned more about how the president responded to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, and his reasoning is worth repeating at length:
“Once the violence began, when the Capitol was under siege, when the Capitol Police were being beaten and killed, and when the Vice President and the Congress were being locked down, the President was watching and tweeted about the Vice President’s lack of courage. For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint.
“I was on the floor of the House of Representatives when the rioters were beating on the door with tear gas, zip tie restraints, and pipe bombs in their possession. It is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher.
“It has been a week since so many were injured, the United States Capitol was ransacked, and six people were killed, including two police officers. Yet, the President has not addressed the nation to ask for calm. He has not visited the injured and grieving. He has not offered condolences. Yesterday in a press briefing at the border, he said his comments were ‘perfectly appropriate.’ ... This utter failure is inexcusable.”
We agree.
And while we have said that efforts to unite the nation should take precedence over an effort to remove a president who has less than 150 hours left in office, the House’s action does in effect make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the most powerful man in Washington. Should Sen. McConnell deem Mr. Trump’s remaining in office an existential threat to the nation, he can move expeditiously to hold a trial and remove him.
That doesn’t appear to be in the cards: News reports say it’s unlikely senators will convene to sit in judgment before Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
If the Senate never takes up the case or acquits him, which is a distinct possibility given the high bar for conviction, the impeachment still will serve as a censure of sorts. But it also would fall far short of what many see as the most appropriate penalty for Mr. Trump’s role in last week’s ransacking of the seat of our democracy.
Well-meaning people disagree about how best to address this awful behavior, but the president clearly must be held accountable.
Voters rendered their judgment on Mr. Trump’s leadership last year, denying him a second term. And Republicans soon will have to grapple with how much they want Mr. Trump to continue to lead and define their party. This obviously will be crucial to Mr. Rice’s political future, and to other Republican leaders as well. They all should bear in mind the explanation from political consultant Walter Whetsell, who told The Post and Courier this about his client Mr. Rice: “He truly believes you do the right thing and everything else will work out.”