Editorial: Whatever Charleston County Council is hiding, it needs to stop.

Did you hear the one about the county council chairman who, confronted by a reporter over the fact that the council had spent 47% of its time over the past six months meeting in secret, said 1) we meet in secret when our attorney tells us we should and 2) “It’s not like we’re making secret deals in the backroom”?

Just a month after it was revealed that the council had in fact gone behind closed doors to approve a secret deal … drafted by its departing attorney … to give that attorney $216,000 as "an inducement" to provide his “institutional and historical knowledge and insight on proceedings related to services performed or required to be performed, or non-legal advice on matters where he possesses pertinent knowledge” during 2021. Along with 1.5% on any recovery the county receives from an opioid lawsuit he helped file as part of his job as county attorney.

Unfortunately, the joke’s on us, for reelecting this gang of public-service-averse Charleston County Council members year after year, and allowing them to get away with this sort of abusive behavior.

S.C. law allows governing boards to discuss more of the public’s business in secret executive sessions than we consider appropriate — but not nearly as much as many governing boards insist it does. It allows them to meet behind closed doors to discuss “employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee” as well as “negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements.”

We know now that the council’s contract with now-U.S. District Judge Joe Dawson deals with future work as “an independent contractor,” so the employment exemption didn't apply, and surely Mr. Dawson wouldn’t have allowed any “negotiations,” since that would have placed him in an even more precarious ethical position.

Who knows how many other things the council has discussed in secret that it isn’t allowed to discuss in secret? As The Post and Courier’s David Slade reports, the council usually can’t even be bothered to comply with the basics of the law, which requires it to provide a much more specific reason than "personnel matters" or "contract negotiations" for meeting in executive session. And as Councilman Kylon Middleton made clear when he was raising objections about the Dawson contract that was discussed during a secret meeting he attended, nobody on the council is going to break the code of silence that surrounds those meetings — even when they're illegal.

The only defense Charleston County Council could possibly give for its secrecy fetish is that it’s not the worst violator of the public trust. As reporters Mary Katherine Wildeman and Jerrel Floyd discovered 15 months ago, the MUSC Board of Trustees spent a whopping 72% of its meeting time behind closed doors in 2019.

Of course MUSC is just a recipient of tax money — not a recipient and distributor of tax money that has the authority to raise our taxes and approve ordinances that can control how we live our lives.

That doesn’t make MUSC’s excessive secrecy acceptable, but it means that what the County Council is doing is far more abusive, because with greater power comes greater responsibility.

By contrast, that review of 2019 secret sessions found that Charleston’s City Council spent only 4% of its meeting time behind closed doors; reporters couldn’t find anything else in South Carolina that came close to half the time in secret session.

As for the idea that the county attorney should decide whether the council meets in public or in secret, we would remind Council Chairman Teddie Pryor and all of his colleagues on the council that even an attorney who didn’t just draft an ethically questionable sweetheart deal for himself is going to advise his clients to meet in secret any time that’s even theoretically legal, because 1) that shields those clients from public scrutiny and 2) it shields that attorney from being second-guessed by people whose interests might be protecting the public rather than protecting his bosses.

The county attorney works for the council, not the other way around. And the council is supposed to be working for the public.