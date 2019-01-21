None of us can be completely sure what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would say if he were alive today. But it’s a safe bet that he would see America's advances as a mixed bag — with much more work to do.
In a July 30, 1967, speech in Charleston, Dr. King warned a crowd of about 3,000 people against becoming complacent.
“We made some strides. We made some progress here and there, and it hasn’t been enough. It hasn’t been fast enough. We still have a long, long way to go,” he said. “The plant of freedom has brought only a bud, not a flower.”
That’s still true today.
Certainly there has been progress on many fronts. But black public school students in the Charleston area still lag behind their white peers. Prison populations in South Carolina remain disproportionately black. And the wealth gap between black and white households appears in some cases to be widening.
Dr. King knew progress was incremental. “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable,” he said in a 1961 speech. “Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle — the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”
What would the Nobel Peace Prize winner have said about the racially motivated killings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015? Neo-Nazi marches in Charlottesville, Va.? Wars in Syria and Yemen and Afghanistan? Ongoing poverty?
The same or similar ills of his lifetime, 50 years later. How would the preacher respond? The civil rights leader?
Again, we don’t know for sure. But every American ought to be able to come up with good answers.
After all, Dr. King forced us to look at ourselves, to strive to be better. Each of us holds the power to stand for what’s right, to push for positive change and to call out obstacles to a more just society.
Cut short by his assassination, some of Dr. King’s goals were never realized in his lifetime. In the decades since his tragic death, we have taken more steps forward than steps backward. Laws have changed, barriers have been torn down, trailblazers and heroes have led the way.
We celebrate the progress that has been made over the past 50 years but, at the same time, we must acknowledge the hard work that remains.
MLK’s legacy is now in our hands. That’s a good reminder today as we celebrate Martin Luther King Day and recommit to his ideal of equality.
We are still climbing toward Dr. King’s proverbial mountaintop. We are still marching toward the Promised Land.
May each step bring us closer.