Those legislators who were counting on Bob Caslen to cut costs at the University of South Carolina must have been starting to worry as the new president kept saying things that suggested he was about to sack head football coach Will Muschamp — at the ridiculous cost of $19 million.

Even if you don’t believe USC spends money frivolously, it’s hard to defend the idea of paying that kind of money to make an employee go away. So it was good to see Mr. Caslen finally put an end to the growing speculation of an imminent coaching exit by announcing on Wednesday that he and athletic director Ray Tanner “look forward to him being our coach next year and for seasons to come.”

Did the president simply miscommunicate his intentions? Repeatedly? That’s certainly not difficult to believe, given all the problems he had with effective communication leading up to his hiring this summer.

Or did it just take a while for him to get the message from some trustees and some leading legislators, who suggested to reporters that they weren’t going to support the university breaking a contract with a coach who had just been awarded such extremely generous buyout provisions?

We don’t know, but we’d like to think he started wondering how he would answer legislators next year when they asked why they should provide USC with money for that expensive new medical school, or even just the extra cash colleges need every year to avoid large tuition increases, when the university obviously has at least $19 million to burn.

It’s private money? Nope; that’s not an answer that will wash, given S.C. Supreme Court opinions that have made clear that money collected to support the university is public money. It’s athletic department money? No good either, since the athletic department wouldn’t exist without the university, and so by all rights any extra money it has should go to academics. We’re buying you a better football team? Well, that might be attractive to some legislators, but not the ones who are Clemson fans.

It’s important to understand that there is no acceptable answer to that question, because contract buyout talk will resume next year if Mr. Muschamp doesn’t produce a winning season. USC fans, after all, are famously finicky, and the university, after all, has a history of quelling the complaints by paying athletic coaches to go away.

USC trustees made a mistake in January when they agreed to pay 75 percent of whatever remains of Mr. Muschamp’s $28.2 million, six-year contract if he’s fired. According to USA Today, all but 14 other universities in the nation managed to negotiate smaller buyout costs, and all but 22 managed to hire a coach with a smaller salary. (Yes, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney has the highest salary in the country, at $9.255 million a year, and the second-highest buyout cost, at a jaw-dropping $50 million. And if people ever start talking seriously about buying out his contract, we’ll object to that as well.)

We like to say that children need to learn to live with the consequences of their decisions — at least some of us do. That lesson ought to be taught by parents, and reinforced by the public schools. Unfortunately, a lot of students arrive at their university without having learned that lesson, so teaching it is an essential job of colleges. What sort of lesson does spending $19 million to break a contract teach students about living with the consequences of their decisions?

Trustees shouldn’t repeat their mistake by giving Mr. Muschamp another contract extension again next year. And President Caslen needs to show the Legislature that he really does believe in controlling costs — the main reason he was hired — by making another announcement. He needs to say he doesn’t believe in paying your mistakes to go away, and that won’t happen as long as he’s president.