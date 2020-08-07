Editorial: What the Kenney Boone tragedy tells us about abusive SC sheriffs

The story of former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is a classic American tragedy that’s hard to read, and not just because we’ve heard it too many times and know its inevitable ending:

Hard-charging cop confronts one too many horrors, fails one too many times to be the superman he believes he’s supposed to be, watches one too many colleagues die, blames himself, feels sorry for himself, turns to alcohol to drown his depression, becomes moodier and more erratic and antagonistic until he spins out of control.

Mr. Boone, of course, is a member of a growing list of S.C. sheriffs who abused their power and wound up on the other side of the law. But as The Post and Courier’s Jennifer Berry Hawes explained Aug. 2 in painful detail, he’s also a victim of cumulative PTSD, which she described as “more insidious than trauma from a single catastrophic stressor, largely because it more often goes undetected and, therefore, untreated.”

For Mr. Boone, the one-too-many occurred just blocks from his own home, where a skilled gunman with a high-powered rifle was hiding inside, picking off police officers who had come to question his son who would later plead guilty to a child-molestation charge, when the sheriff heard the first gunshots and sped to the scene. Seven officers were shot in the two-hour standoff that he would describe to Ms. Hawes as a war zone. One was already dead when Mr. Boone arrived; another, whom he had watched helplessly as she lay wounded but out of reach throughout the ordeal, died weeks later.

The damage done to Mr. Boone is a sobering reminder of the toll that protecting all of us takes on too many police officers — and of the responsibility that all of us have, acting through our local, state and federal governments, to find a way to rescue them from the trauma before it’s too late.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But it’s not an excuse for the way he abused his office, spending public money on his personal luxuries (even before the ambush) and threatening government officials who dared to question him. And it’s certainly not a reason for our state to tolerate our ongoing epidemic of abusive and too-often-criminal sheriffs, who, as The Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme and Joseph Cranney documented last year, freely dip into public funds for chauffeurs, first-class airline tickets, parties, new clothes, club memberships and luxury accommodations.

The reporting demonstrated a systemic problem: that elected sheriffs have too much power and too little oversight. And the high incidence of PTSD and addiction among police, which frequently spin off such behaviors as lavish spending and violent outbursts, is just one more reason we need to place some checks on sheriffs’ behaviors.

The Legislature can start by requiring routine outside audits of all expenditures by sheriffs, requiring them to follow state procurement regulations, giving county officials clearer authority to deny sheriffs’ office expenditures and requiring sheriffs to post details about all their spending online. And if that doesn’t rein in the abuse, or result in voters’ reining it in at the ballot box, then lawmakers should move on to more drastic solutions: giving county councils the authority to remove abusive sheriffs or even making sheriffs appointed positions, like police chiefs.

What they should not do is let a tragic story divert them from action.