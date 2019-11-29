South Carolina hasn’t had an adult mumps outbreak for decades — until now. Public health officials aren’t sure about the underlying causes because fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated young people all have come down with the highly infectious viral disease, primarily at the College of Charleston, where at least 56 cases have been reported. Statewide, the total is near 80.
The most obvious takeaway is that children need to get the MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccination now to prevent similar outbreaks in the future. And because the vaccination is now typically administered in two rounds, parents need to make sure their children get both.
At the University of Arkansas, where public health officials are dealing with a similar but smaller outbreak, state officials adopted a new policy starting next year that requires all students to have received both vaccinations. Getting only one round is less effective.
That’s smart. South Carolina should follow their lead, not only requiring that second dose but barring unvaccinated children from public schools and colleges unless they have a medical exemption. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, getting only one round of the vaccine is about 78 percent effective while getting both is 88 percent effective.
Only in a few states with much larger populations have more cases of the mumps been reported this year.
Though the reasons for the outbreak in the Charleston area are unclear, it is clear that MMR vaccinations are safe and, most importantly, guard against the epidemic spread of the virus. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Conner Mitchell, the mumps is tricky. One of the reasons it can spread so fast is because people can be contagious up to five days before they show symptoms.
And the effects of reduced immunization may not be realized until there’s an outbreak many years later.
By itself, the mumps is generally treated like one would treat a cold. You feel rotten for a week or so, and the glands in your jowls swell up like a chipmunk’s. But particularly in adults, the mumps can lead to meningitis, encephalitis or pancreatitis, all of which are much more serious, as well as inflammation of glands in the testicles, breasts or ovaries. In severe cases, the mumps can cause deafness.
South Carolina public schools require children to have MMR vaccinations, but state law allows parents to seek medical or religious exemptions. Most children are inoculated in two doses between the ages of 9 months and 6 years. But since the late 1990s, when rumors linking vaccines to autism surfaced among the public, more parents have been seeking what they claim are religious exemptions.
As Mr. Mitchell reported, 509 students among about 26,000 students in Dorchester District 2 schools applied for vaccination exemptions this year.
Though public health officials haven’t definitively tied the outbreak at the College of Charleston to reduced immunization rates starting about 20 years ago, the timeline seems to fit.
Bonafide medical exemptions are rare. While some religious sects shy away from vaccinations, very few, if any, churches expressly forbid them. The idea that modern vaccines could cause autism or other maladies has been thoroughly discredited. So, in terms of public health, parents who skip vaccines aren’t just subjecting their children to unnecessary risks but also the general population.
If the mumps outbreak is related to lower vaccination rates, we could see some cases of the measles in Charleston. Though that hasn’t happened yet, it has elsewhere, starting about 2013. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of measles spiked nationwide this year, with 1,261 cases reported compared to 372 in 2018.
Make sure your children are fully vaccinated.