Editorial: What officials elsewhere can learn from Sullivan's Island election

There’s a lesson beyond maritime forests in the Sullivan’s Island election outcome that should be absorbed by elected officials well beyond the upscale barrier island.
Namely this: A governing body should not make its most controversial decisions by sudden, narrow votes but instead should extend the discussion as necessary to try to gain a broader consensus. What seems initially like a narrow victory might give momentum to the other side in the long run. And public officials who are seen as trying to rush something unpopular through might win that vote but ultimately face a far different outcome at the ballot box.
The reelection of Mayor Pat O’Neil and the results of other council races were widely interpreted as evidence that most island residents want to save their maritime forest that has grown up on accreted land in recent decades. They disapproved of Town Council’s decision last year that allowed more trimming and removing of trees than had ever been envisioned. We also disagreed with that decision.
But we believe there was something else voters were saying. Specifically, we believe the May 4 results reflected displeasure not only with the decision itself, but also with the process by which it was made: a remote meeting due to COVID-19, with minimal public notice, and a 4-3 vote that made clear the lack of an island-wide consensus on next steps. Mayor O’Neil, who was on the losing side of that vote, had called the plan “very, very, very disappointing and sickening to me.”
It was understandable that those on both sides of the decades-long maritime forest battle would welcome a compromise that puts the matter to rest. While most people appreciate the forest — for its beauty, its protective habitat and its role in absorbing big storms — there are homeowners concerned about diminished views and how its management affects their quality of life. In any compromise, neither side should expect to get exactly what it wants, but everyone should expect a thoughtful, transparent process by which the ultimate decision is made.
It remains to be seen how much the new Town Council will be able to scale back the new cutting plan. The new council should consider what leverage the town still has through state and federal permitting processes; question whether last year’s settlement, which appears to bind future town councils forever, might violate state law; and consider other legal avenues for diluting the plan. Maybe council members will find a way forward that saves more of the forest. Maybe they won’t. Only time will tell.
Either outcome will cast more bad light on the rushed deal. Either the deal won’t survive and those who favored it will have lost their seat at the table — and find their negotiating position even weaker because of the bad taste they left — or it will survive. And the fight will continue to drag on through permitting, funding questions and the like.
These kinds of wrenching, controversial decisions are by no means unique to Sullivan’s Island — the off-again, on-again extension of Interstate 526 also comes to mind — and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s certainly not always avoidable.
But the best response is to keep working together in hopes that more study and more time will change minds and create a consensus about what to do next. It’s certainly not to try to force an outcome in your favor just because you happen to have just enough votes at a particular moment in time, tempting as that might seem.
Because whatever the ultimate outcome is, those responsible will be held accountable not only for the decision itself but also for the process by which it was made.