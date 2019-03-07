A defeat for Charleston and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the fight to prevent North Charleston from making a land grab in the Ashley River Historic District would also be a blow for sensible growth and planning. That shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

At issue is a 2,200-acre tract of rural land off of S.C. Highway 61 near historic plantations.

The property’s owners want it to be part of North Charleston, which could allow for quite a bit more development leeway than were it to be zoned for preservation by Charleston. And North Charleston is on board as well.

The problem is that Charleston and the National Trust own a strip of land separating the contested property from a parcel on the other side of Highway 61 that is already part of North Charleston.

Recently, Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. ruled that Charleston and the National Trust don’t have standing to challenge North Charleston’s annexation, as The Post and Courier’s Robert Behre reported Tuesday.

In cases of so-called 100 percent annexation, according to Judge Griffith, only the property owners and the state attorney general can challenge the move. If Charleston or the Historic Trust had standing, they would have a legitimate claim, the judge said.

Charleston officials have rightly said they will continue the legal fight.

Indeed, the whole debacle suggests that South Carolina law should be clarified to prevent future confusion. Otherwise, municipalities statewide would be free to leapfrog over one another and snatch up undeveloped parcels.

Obviously, that would wreak havoc on planning efforts. But this particular parcel also happens to be effectively priceless.

The Ashley River Historic District is home to critical, beautiful and delicate links to Charleston’s past. Its natural ecosystem is fragile and important to the surrounding area — it’s part of the Church Creek watershed, for example.

It should remain rural.

Even if the area weren’t one of historical value, the Ashley River Historic District would be a geographically unwise location for residential growth given its distance from Charleston’s urban core and its lack of infrastructure.

That’s doubly the case for North Charleston, which would have to build a bridge over the Ashley River, divert city services nearly 20 miles around the river on existing roads, or build fire, police, waste and other services from scratch in order to accommodate any significant growth along Highway 61.

By now, Lowcountry cities should know that growing geographically tends to produce diminishing economic returns, at least in the long term and based on the prevailing suburban development pattern.

But again, economic considerations shouldn’t be the top concern for the property in question.

The Ashley River Historic District, like the rest of the Charleston region, is under tremendous development pressure already. Planned road projects such as an extension of the Glenn McConnell Parkway will only increase that threat.

There are plenty of smart, ecologically sound places for the Charleston area to grow in a sustainable, positive way. The Ashley River Historic District isn’t one of them.