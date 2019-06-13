Mexico has launched a major effort to stem the flood of Central American and other migrants overwhelming the U.S. border by greatly increasing security at its own southern border and other measures. But unless Congress acts quickly to provide needed resources to handle the flood and reform asylum law, the relief is likely to be temporary.
Mexico’s measures have been in the planning stage for several months, but they snapped into place last weekend in an apparent response to President Donald Trump’s demand for rapid action backed by a threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.
Mexico’s foreign minister on Monday said that if the enhanced enforcement of the country’s southern border against illegal immigrants fails to solve the problem in the next 90 days, his government would be open to other measures, including providing camps for migrants seeking asylum in the United States.
Mexico had earlier agreed to house migrants awaiting hearings in U.S. courts as part of the administration’s “Migrant Protection Protocols” announced in December. But two factors have delayed that plan. A U.S. court temporarily enjoined the administration from carrying out its plans to require asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, but that injunction was suspended by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the volume of migrants has increased at a much more rapid rate than expected, having tripled since last year, creating a much larger problem than the earlier agreements envisioned.
This flood, including not only residents of Central American countries but migrants from Africa and elsewhere, has overwhelmed the ability of the U.S. government to house illegal immigrants and process their asylum requests. And Congress has been blocked by the Democratic leadership from enacting the emergency appropriations required to improve housing and reduce court backlogs as well as urgently needed reforms to laws that effectively encourage illegal immigration. Among those reforms should be one requiring asylum seekers to remain outside the United States until their petitions can be heard by the immigration courts.
Mr. Trump has rightly said the threat of tariffs will remain alive as an incentive for Mexico to do its utmost to help end the migrant surge.
The abnormal pressure on the U.S.-Mexico border will continue as long as it remains porous because U.S. law allows anyone who crosses the border to claim asylum. And people can make money organizing migrant caravans.
The business of promoting mass migration would become substantially less lucrative if migrants were told they had to remain outside the United States while applying for asylum.
Mr. Trump has asked for a major increase in resources for handling the flood of migrants, including $4.5 billion in emergency funding on May 1 — a request that included $3.3 billion in humanitarian aid but nothing for the controversial border wall. And he has endorsed proposals for reforming asylum laws put forth by lawmakers including Sen.Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Unfortunately, these proposals have gained little traction in a divided Congress.
Proposals for economic assistance to Central America, including from Mexico, could over time alleviate the poverty and insecurity of life there, further reducing immigration pressures. But first it is important to address the crisis at hand. And that cannot succeed, even with Mexico’s help, unless Congress meets its responsibilities.