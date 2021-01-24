Editorial: Welcome progress on battling a serious, but largely hidden crime

Stopping the scourge of human trafficking is made more difficult by the relative youth and anonymity of many victims, most of whom also lack supportive family or friends to help them escape, seek justice and heal.
They are forced into illegal sex work or are overworked in hotels, restaurants, agriculture or construction. Most, but not all, are teenage girls.
South Carolina has made significant progress against human trafficking in recent years, but those engaged in tackling its different facets need the continued support of our lawmakers and other elected officials.
The nonprofit Shared Hope International, which grades all 50 states’ response to human trafficking, singled out South Carolina in 2018 for making more legislative progress than any other state.
The praise reflected the state’s expansion of its child abuse definition to include those who aren’t parents or guardians but whose actions amount to trafficking children and stiffer sentences for those convicted of the crime.
In 2019, Shared Hope raised the state’s grade from an 82 to an 89, still a “B” but a sign of continued improvement.
There is much more progress to be made, particularly when it comes to offering treatment to those who have been trafficked and need to recover and rebuild their lives.
In the Charleston area, The Formation Project and the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force are looking for space to open a new drop-in center for victims, and Formation’s founder Kat Wehunt already is pivoting to providing services that will help victims along their road to recovery.
Kathryn Moorehead, coordinator of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force and an employee of the S.C. attorney general’s office, called the new center a great step.
“It’s the first of its kind in the Lowcountry, for sure,” she said, noting that the Formation Project has been doing fantastic work. But statewide, the need is far from being met.
“One of the biggest things we’re lacking are service providers for the victims. We’re at a crisis level actually in how much we’re lacking,” Ms. Moorehead said.
In November, the state Department of Social Services identified 110 children as being victims or likely victims of trafficking, “and yet we have only one state home currently open with 10 beds for females. There’s quite a problem in terms of providing special care for victims of what is really a horrific crime.”
The state reported 139 cases of human trafficking in its annual report, released earlier this month, with 179 victim cases reported through the Human Trafficking Hotline.
The problem is most prevalent in Horry, Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Anderson counties. But those tackling the problem know those numbers are incomplete; indeed, the more progress is made raising awareness of the issue, the more the numbers may go up, at least at first.
“I suspect there are quite a few more victims out there,” Ms. Moorehead said.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson and the heads of the state departments of Social Services, Juvenile Justice, Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services should continue to work closely together and seek reinforcement where needed.
So far, volunteers and partnerships have been helpful, but the state will need to adapt and commit to more formal strategies as the challenges come into clearer focus.
There also is an important federal role since Congress and federal agencies set the ground rules for our digital platforms, which traffickers increasingly rely on to find and cultivate their victims.
Congress has updated the 21-year-old Trafficking Victims Protection Act several times, but the federal government needs to do more to hold Big Tech accountable for predatory material on its platforms.
The increase in human trafficking seems to be a tragic, unanticipated byproduct of our new digital media world, but it isn’t an inevitable one. We all must support those working to end this scourge.