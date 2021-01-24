Editorial: Welcome progress on battling a serious, but largely hidden crime

Ten years ago, when Shared Hope developed the nation’s first legal framework to comprehensively analyze state laws addressing the crime of child sex trafficking, ourfield research on Domestic Minor Sex Traffickinghad indicated that there were fundamental gaps that needed to be addressed in states’ laws. That was confirmed when we launched the inauguralProtected Innocence Challenge Report Cardsin 2011 and the majority of states received an “F” grade. At that point many states’ laws failed to even recognize the crime of child sex trafficking. Over the last 10 years, we have been working to lay the foundation for transformational policy, practice, and cultural change by supporting state legislators and stakeholders to enact the minimum fabric of laws needed to address this heinous crime. Now, 10 years later,no state receives an “F” grade and a majority of the country receives an “A” or “B” on their report card. The Protected Innocence Challenge project was our vision for mobilizing collectivestate action to ensure national change. Ten years of grassroots mobilization, advocacy, technical assistance, and consistent collaboration has allowed this vision to become reality. All states now have a child sex trafficking law and, collectively, the country has made exciting progress to provide imperative protections and access to specialized services for child survivors.

SC raised its grade from F in 2010 to B in 2019 (Its 88 in 2019 was up from 82 - also a B - in 2018)

South Carolina’s child sex trafficking statute does not require use of force, fraud, or coercion. Additionally, child victims are not subject to prosecution for prostitution and trafficking offenses committed pursuant to their victimization; instead, survivors may access specialized services through “certified specialized service providers” and Human Trafficking Acute Crisis Care and Resource Centers.