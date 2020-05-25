Editorial: Welcome outcome for Charleston's historic Archer School

The Humanities Foundation of Mount Pleasant has found a way where others haven’t — to make over the East Side’s old Henry P. Archer School into 88 affordable housing units for people 55 and older.
The welcome breakthrough should save the historic school on Nassau Street where civil rights icon Septima Clark taught and bring much-needed affordable housing to the peninsula. The school district’s pending sale to the foundation is expected to close next month.
Preservationists had successfully fought earlier efforts to demolish Archer, thankfully saving a school that had served the East Side community for so many years. But significant upgrades were needed before it could be occupied, which made it too risky for a city-run project.
Tracy Doran, the foundation’s president, said it has taken a group effort to figure out how to reuse all the existing structures — the main three-story building went up in the 1930s, and a cafeteria and extra classrooms in separate brick buildings were added in the 1960s — while at the same time accessing various tax credits, partnering with the city and Housing Authority and building enough units to make the project pencil out.
The city will tap its affordable housing fund for $4 million. The Charleston LDC is helping with pre-development funding and bridge financing, and the Housing Authority has agreed to float up to $17 million in tax-exempt bonds to support the project.
The Humanities Foundation, started in 1992, has long seen promise in the redevelopment of the area, Ms. Doran said, adding that she hoped the Archer School project would be the needed catalyst.
Retrofitting the unreinforced masonry main building to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 5 will be the biggest structural challenge, but Ms. Doran said that has been budgeted. The overall plan includes some new construction on the 1.6-acre lot between Jackson and Harris streets.
Eligibility will be reserved for residents whose income is 30%-80% of the area’s median income, and the seller, the school district, is intent on attracting older or retired teachers. Rising home prices have pushed out families who have lived in the area for generations, so any addition to the supply of affordable housing is important.
The old auditorium might be used as a communal area and the cafeteria converted into a base of operations for the foundation’s food pantry. Ms. Doran also hopes to tie in community services such as after-school and summer camp programs. Construction is expected to begin next year.
There are historic, abandoned building and state tax credits, public and private financing and perhaps some Opportunity Zone funding if the foundation can find it. The city considered buying the property, vacant since 2010, in recent years but ultimately backed out in late 2018.
Ms. Doran credited the foundation, which just finished 440 housing units in Virginia, for its willingness to take on challenges and for having a knack for creative developments.
The traditional-style building designed by Albert Simons, Charleston’s preeminent architect in the early to mid 20th century, deserves a second life. And the school district, the city and the Housing Authority deserve credit for working with the foundation to help create more affordable housing in an area where it’s needed.