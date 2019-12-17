Research into gun-related violence has not been banned in the United States, but a series of measures has had nearly the same crippling effect when it comes to federal funding for studying one of the nation’s leading causes of death.
That doesn’t make sense from a public health standpoint in a nation looking for answers to suicides, homicides, gun accidents and mass shootings. Such research could provide critical data and evidence to help us understand the underlying causes of such tragedies and how to prevent them.
That’s why we are encouraged by the surprising news that congressional leaders have made a deal to provide federal funding for gun violence research.
Under the agreement, approved by the House on Tuesday and headed to the Senate as part of the $1.4 trillion federal spending plan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health would each receive $12.5 million to study gun violence, according to The Washington Post.
The move comes almost seven years to the day of the horrific killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It would be the first such funding in more than 20 years and provide some much-needed tools for those who have long advocated for research into the core issues surrounding gun violence.
Frustration over the lack of federal funding was evident in a February op-ed written by Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a Columbia pediatrician and a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“If this were an infectious disease, we would be dedicating funds to research the causes of the outbreak. We would determine the root cause and we would move quickly to create a vaccine to prevent future outbreaks of the disease,” Dr. Greenhouse wrote. “Yet, with gun violence prevention, we cannot make this same type of meaningful progress. Our federal leaders have failed to dedicate needed funding to research — we are not finding the root causes and have been unable to find evidence-based ways to prevent future gun violence tragedies.”
The most notable stumbling block to funding federal research into gun violence has been the 1996 Dickey Amendment, which prevented the CDC from using federal money to “promote gun control” or advocate for it. The namesake of the rule, Republican Rep. Jay Dickey of Arkansas, said he never intended to limit research, but the measure had that effect.
The public’s growing dissatisfaction with the federal government’s response to gun violence last year helped push congressional leaders to clarify that the CDC could conduct such research despite the Dickey Amendment, but lawmakers provided no new money, the Post reported. Tuesday’s action represents a promising next step.
“This is a deal of historic proportions,” said Mark Rosenberg, who led the CDC’s research on gun violence in the 1990s when Congress shut off funding.
The $25 million is only half of what was requested, but if the money survives the budgeting process, it will be a good start on learning more about the many facets of gun violence. That includes risk factors, the effects of exposure to violence and which prevention methods work best.
We encourage the Senate to retain this important funding in the spending bill. It will help broaden our understanding into why gun violence occurs and how to prevent it. And it could very well help save lives.