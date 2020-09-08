Editorial: Welcome back the SC vision test for drivers after a too-long absence

One of the craziest things the S.C. Legislature ever did — and yes, we realize that’s a high bar — was eliminating the vision test for driver’s license renewals.

In fairness to lawmakers, most of them apparently didn’t realize what they had done until after they started getting complaints.

A House subcommittee, acting at the request of Department of Motor Vehicles Director Kevin Shwedo, inserted the repeal into a 2017 bill to bring South Carolina into overdue compliance with a 2004 Real ID law, which required stricter security measures for driver’s licenses.

That bill was controversial on its own, because some lawmakers still clung to the black-helicopter fears about the federal government getting our driver’s license information that then-Gov. Mark Sanford had whipped up to convince them to ignore the federal anti-terrorism law. On top of that, a much-discussed part of the bill eliminated a widely ignored requirement that older drivers pass a vision test between license renewals, and most lawmakers missed the fact that in so doing, the bill repealed the test for all license renewals.

A few senators spotted the repeal but decided not to say anything because they were afraid of derailing the overall bill, which needed to pass quickly so South Carolinians who didn’t have passports or military IDs could continue to board commercial aircraft and enter federal buildings.

Mr. Shwedo had told lawmakers that continuing to require drivers to pass the vision test would make lines even longer as the state rolled out the Real ID licenses. Besides, he said, it didn’t catch all vision problems, and there was no proof that it did any good. At one news conference the following year, he defended the repeal by saying people already get their eyes tested and their vision corrected when they need to “so they can see a TV.”

It’s true that some states don’t require drivers to pass a vision test to renew their licenses; it’s also true that South Carolina has one of the highest highway death rates in the nation, only part of which is a result of our loophole-riddled DUI law. We simply don’t need to eliminate the minimal safety requirements we have, particularly such simple requirements as looking into a screen and reading a few letters at the DMV counter.

Fortunately, it took only a few months for some legislators to recognize what a mistake it had been to eliminate vision screening and introduce legislation to reverse it. And in the end, only one legislator voted against it. Unfortunately, it took four months, the entirety of the 2018 legislative session, to pass the bill, and thanks to Mr. Shwedo’s persistent lobbying, its implementation was delayed to Oct. 1, 2020.

Which is finally about to arrive. And now, according to The Post and Courier’s Adam Benson, Mr. Shwedo acknowledges that it’s the Legislature — and not vision-challenged state agency directors — who get to determine whether drivers need to be able to see in order to get our licenses renewed, and that our Legislature has decided we must.

So after more than three years of renewing driver’s licenses for people who might not be able to see well, South Carolina is about to start enforcing a vision requirement again, at least at the time of license renewal. That’s good news, and in this bizarre year, we’ll take any good news we can get.