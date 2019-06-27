The idea behind charter schools is that if we free them of some of the normal red tape we’ll get greater parental involvement and the innovations that are too often stifled in the regular public schools. In return for that freedom, charter schools are supposed to be closed if they fail to provide students with an adequate education.
Although the promise of innovations that would be transferred to regular public schools has not always been fulfilled, some charter schools have been tremendous successes.
Charleston County, which embraced the charter-school movement like no other area in South Carolina, counts among its 10 charter schools such standouts as the Charleston Charter School for Math & Science.
Other charter schools, some in the state charter district, have been abysmal failures. They’ve been started by people who clearly didn’t have the academic heft to run a school or the business acumen to run a business, much less one funded by taxpayers. Or by private companies more interested in turning a profit than educating children.
And while it’s supposed to be quick and easy to shut down failing charter schools, their leaders sometimesfight through appeals to hold onto their charters, all the while continuing to drain money doing a tremendous disservice to the students who remain, who would be better off in traditional schools.
In 2017, a private college in the Upstate declared itself an alternative charter-school authorizer, using a law that had been written to allow S.C. State University to open its own charter school, and promptly authorized several schools that the S.C. Charter School District was about to shut down.
Lawmakers complained that this arrangement lowered the standards for charter schools in order to prop up the financially ailing Erskine University, which would keep 2 percent of the tens of millions of tax dollars the schools receive each year. The financial incentive is concerning.
So the Legislature included a proviso in next year’s state budget directing the state Education Oversight Committee to recommend “one or more funding systems for charter schools using such indicators as graduation rate and academic achievement data.”
It’s a promising approach because it’s based on results rather than fears: Erskine-chartered schools that can demonstrate they’re providing a good education absolutely should be allowed to continue operating, just like the ones chartered by the state district and local school districts. And those that can’t demonstrate success should be closed.
Of course, the devil’s always in the details. Erskine argues that some of its schools accept a large number of difficult-to-teach students, including some who have been kicked out of traditional schools. That’s a legitimate point to consider, and we’d encourage the EOC to come up with a way to measure the progress such schools are able to demonstrate.
But it shouldn’t be an excuse for continuing to pump state funds into schools that are failing their students.