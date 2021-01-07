Editorial: Wednesday's madness must wake up everyone who values our Constitution

Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol seemed to serve as a wake-up call for many members of Congress, who finally realized that pretending that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" or "stolen" encouraged such lawlessness.

We hope it also serves as a wake-up call for ordinary Americans.

Although we would like to believe that President Donald Trump never intended for things to go so far, the fact is that this unprecedented assault on the heart of our republic would not have happened if he had not actively encouraged his most radical supporters to march on the Capitol, if he had not declared to them, “We will never concede,” and, "You'll never take back our country with weakness."

It's hard to believe it would have happened if he had not insisted that the vice president or Congress had the authority to overturn the election results. Or if he had not insisted that it was right to overturn those results. Or if he had not repeated fabrications — for which no evidence was ever offered and which court after court after court rejected — about illegal voters. Or if he had not spent months laying the groundwork by insisting that absentee voting was fraudulent, encouraging his supporters to vote in person and then claiming that the late tallies of absentee votes proved fraud.

It's true that too many Democrats did not condemn last year's anti-police protests that turned violent — although President-elect Joe Biden did. And it's true that the riots — which were indefensible even if they were not as widespread as some critics claimed — fed into the rage surrounding Mr. Trump's election loss. But it is absurd to suggest that some Democrats' shameful silence on that matter is in the same league with the active encouragement of the president of the United States.

President Trump has made three arguments that emboldened the mob: that there was outright fraud in last year's voting; that state legislatures and election officials made decisions before any votes were counted that violated the Constitution; and that, as a result, Congress or even the vice president had the power — even the obligation — to overturn the results.

We were gratified to see that South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Nancy Mace not only denounced the assault on Congress but also tied it to the president’s false claims and his campaign to overturn the election.

Rep. Mace, who announced last week she did not have the authority to reject the election results, told NPR Thursday that the president’s followers “were lied to” about Congress’ power to overturn the results and “that also added to the violence.”

Sen. Graham, who has been one of the president’s most loyal defenders, did a particularly good job Wednesday night of refuting all three arguments. First, he reminded the Senate that the courts have the final say on election challenges and that just as Vice President Al Gore accepted the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision that gave George W. Bush the presidency in 2000, Mr. Graham accepted the court decisions in the 2020 election concerning constitutional questions — even though he didn't agree with them. Because that’s how a constitutional republic works.

On the more insidious claims the president has trafficked, he said: “They said there’s 66,000 people in Georgia under 18 voted. How many people believe that? I asked, ‘Give me 10.’ Haven’t had one. They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted. Give me 10. I haven’t gotten one.”

Finally, Mr. Graham refuted the argument that the vice president should stop the election certification. “If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world, that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people,” he said. “To the conservatives who believe in the Constitution, now’s your chance to stand up and be counted.”

Even South Carolina's Mick Mulvaney, who gave up a secure seat in Congress to work for Mr. Trump, serving a stint as his acting chief of staff, severed all remaining ties Thursday, saying, “You can’t look at that yesterday and think ‘I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form.’”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic U.S. Rep. James Clyburn joined with Sen. Graham and Rep. Mace in defending our republic, but our state's other Republican members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Tom Rice, William Timmons and Joe Wilson — threw in with the rioters and anarchists in attempting to overturn the results of a free and fair election. In so doing, they brought incalculable shame upon themselves and our state. Their voters would be well advised to remember these actions in two years.

But it would be ill-advised to pursue impeachment. Whether Mr. Trump's actions on Wednesday merit removal is certainly debatable, but even with bipartisan agreement, the process of removing him from office could not be finished before Jan. 20. Talk of impeachment will only antagonize his most extreme supporters and squander time and energy better spent on healing our nation.

In a similar vein, those discussing removing Mr. Trump under the Constitution's 25th Amendment — which gives "the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress" power to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" — strikes us as problematic for similar reasons. But those who would be most involved also are those most aware of the president's mental state and his inclination and potential to do further damage.

“It does not surprise me at all that the 25th Amendment is being discussed,” Mr. Mulvaney told CNBC. “Clearly he (Mr. Trump) is not the same as he was eight months ago, and certainly the people advising him are not the same as they were eight months ago, and that leads to a dangerous sort of combination, as you saw yesterday.”

Still, our most important task is binding together the nation that Mr. Biden will begin to lead on Jan. 20. And let us be clear: Healing starts with rejecting extremists — those on both the right and the left.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the November election was a message from Americans for Democrats and Republicans to operate “between the 40-yard lines” — that is, to put the centrist center back in control.

We hope that Tuesday’s election of Georgia Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff starts us on that course. Their victories give Democrats the edge in a divided Senate and mean that Mr. McConnell and other Republicans won't be able to deny President-elect Biden a chance to have his appointments and policies debated there. That's a good thing. That Democrats don’t have a single vote to spare in the 50-50 Senate should prevent the more extreme Democratic ideas from becoming law. That's also a good thing.

We would like to see moderate Republicans and Democrats — or at least pragmatists, since there aren’t a lot of moderates left — control the Senate's agenda. Based on his long history as a senator and his campaign pledges, we expect Mr. Biden would like to see that too.