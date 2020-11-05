Editorial: We still don't know the length of our long road back to normalcy

As the holidays approach, it's time to realize that this year will be very different from the past. Even small gatherings of family or friends are helping COVID-19 spread around the country. All it takes is one person who does not know he or she has been infected to start a new round of infections. And the CDC says 45% of people with the disease have no symptoms.
That means traditional holiday gatherings from Thanksgiving through New Year could turn out to be deadly, and those most vulnerable to the disease need to take the most care, maybe even avoiding such get-togethers or holding more scaled-down versions. Data suggest at least 40% of the nation is highly vulnerable, including the elderly and those with diabetes, obesity, chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems. Though young people are less vulnerable, they need to wear masks and observe social distancing to protect others.
COVID-19 often doesn't hit hard with people younger than 45, but the death rate soars for those older than that; they comprise more than 90% of all deaths.
The challenges remain significant as COVID-19 cases increase again nationally and in South Carolina. DHEC warned Thursday that since August, there's been an upward trend in our state in the daily rate of cases per 100,000, the percentage of positive tests, hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.
So when can our lives get back to normal? The best guess is probably not until late next year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed the hope that there will be a regular Major League Baseball season next year, but he also has noted it might take until next fall and maybe longer to complete the vaccination of all Americans.
That range of uncertainty arises because the development of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is taking longer than optimists thought it would.
In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Fauci said one or two of the five vaccines undergoing phase 3 testing in the United States might have enough data to seek emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration next month. The FDA could approve it as early as January, or it could be later. It all depends on the test data.
If approved, a vaccination campaign appropriately would begin with hospital workers and related medical staffs, moving on to those with compromised health conditions and seniors, and only then to the general population.
Last week, Paul Mango of the federal Department of Health and Human Services suggested a much more optimistic timeline, with vaccinations beginning in December and being available to everyone by April. Similarly, President Donald Trump, who has been much more upbeat about the early availability of a vaccine, has said he thinks it will be distributed “momentarily.”
A closer look at the trials underway, as reported by the Stat health care news service, discloses that the number of phase 3 test cases proving effectiveness has developed more slowly than anticipated. Without data from those cases, the vaccines cannot be approved.
Two of the five phase 3 tests also had to be suspended — one conducted by Johnson & Johnson for two weeks and the other, carried out by AstraZeneca with participants in Charleston among other places around the world, for five weeks.
The nation could return to normal if there's sudden and dramatic progress on a cure, but that's not in sight. It also could return to normal when most people have been vaccinated; Dr. Fauci suggests that threshold is at least 75% of the population, or roughly 250 million people.
On the optimistic schedule projected by Mr. Mango of HHS, we might get a normal baseball season next year. But it's more realistic to expect that won’t happen until 2022. In the meantime, we must hang in there and take those commonsense precautions we know can help us avoid catching or spreading the disease — maintaining our distance, wearing our masks, washing our hands and keeping surfaces cleaned. And take comfort in knowing the end of this public health crisis will arrive one day.