It’s probably not great news that nearly a quarter of Americans have no plans to retire, since that suggests that they’re not saving money to get them through their later years. But the fact that another quarter of Americans don’t expect to stop working at the traditional retirement age of 65 is good news for beleaguered pension systems and social safety net programs and, quite possibly, the economy.
Half of Americans think they can retire by 65 or sooner, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll — even though they could well find themselves living for another 20 or 30 years. Those long retirements put tremendous political pressure on Congress and on state legislatures to keep pumping tax money into Social Security and public pension systems to subsidize the ability of a growing number of Americans to get paid longer not to work than they were paid to work.
The idea of retiring at age 65 is increasingly a relic from an earlier age, when few people lived past 65: Americans born in 1900 lived a little more than 48 years on average. But the expectation of retiring at age 65 has stuck around even as the number of people living longer lives has exploded. The average life expectancy for Americans born in 2000 was 30 years longer than those born at the turn of the previous century, and Social Security projects by 2035, there will be 79 million Americans age 65 or older — up from 49 million now.
Yet we can still start drawing Social Security payments at age 62, although at a reduced monthly payment. Congress has increased the full retirement age, but barely so: It has inched up from 65 to a smidgen over 66 and eventually will increase to 67.
Longer lifespans isn’t the only reason Social Security will have to start drawing down its assets next year in order to continue paying full benefits, but it’s a big part of the reason. Likewise, it’s a big part of why South Carolina’s state government pension system is in trouble.
Unlike Congress, the S.C. Legislature has refused to nudge the retirement age up. Instead, in 2000 it reduced the number of years state employees had to work before they could start drawing a guaranteed lifetime pension — and even created a program that paid them extra to “retire” and keep working a few extra years.
The give-yourself-a-raise-to-not-retire program has been phased out, but progress on sensible age limit rules is constantly under attack by legislators who come up with clever excuses for continuing the excesses.
We don’t want state employees to feel like they have to stay on the job until they die. But neither can we afford to keep paying them longer to not work than we paid them to work.