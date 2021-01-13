Editorial: We must reclaim our national soul. We need leaders to help us.

The Monday night encounter between Upstate legislators and an activist group probably wouldn’t have attracted much attention a week earlier: just a bunch of disaffected voters venting to lawmakers over COVID restrictions, unspecified “corruption and non-integrity” in state and local government and the “illegitimate incoming Biden administration.”

And maybe that’s all it was. If you listen to Jon McMakin addressing Greenville County legislators, it’s hard to hear a threatening tone in his voice; it sounds like more of a plea for help. The video that he posted on Facebook shows a roomful of supporters who seem more excited than angry.

But the world changed last week, when armed insurrectionists stormed and desecrated the U.S. Capitol, and were so certain that no one would dare try to hold them accountable that they posed for pictures and posted selfies all over social media documenting their crimes.

Suddenly, words that all but the most hysterical once dismissed as simply letting off steam have to be analyzed in a new light. Words, the assault on our government reminded us, really do matter.

The actual words that the leader of the Facebook group Veritas Voice carefully wrote out, distributed and then read to legislators at the end of their county delegation meeting are chilling: If state lawmakers and government officials don’t “validate” his complaints, Mr. McMakin warns, that will “create an environment that will likely become a public safety hazard to all South Carolinians.” Society, he declares, is “tipping past the point of no return if Government leadership in South Carolina doesn’t act responsibly in the protection of our God given rights.” A public safety hazard to all South Carolinians. Past the point of no return.

More chilling is that several legislators — it looked like a dozen to us — complied when Mr. McMakin asked them to stand to acknowledge they “support the same thing that all these people just stood up for.”

Lawmakers tried to justify endorsing the group's list of demands by telling The Post and Courier’s Eric Connor they couldn’t understand everything the speaker said, or that he was just asking them to endorse the Constitution. In fact, what we witnessed on Monday was several members of our Legislature standing obediently to endorse ideas that undermine and even violate our Constitution.

Although the statement and list of demands focused mainly on eliminating the modest public health measures our state has taken to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic — which is in itself deeply disturbing, but hardly surprising — there was also a call for legislators to commit to taking action for a “Complete dismissal, rejection, and nullification, of the illegitimate incoming Biden administration in Washington DC and any and all laws, regulations, orders and mandates, from the federal government that are constitutionally unwarranted and illegal.”

Read that again: A dozen state legislators pledged to take actions to reject the authority of the lawfully elected president and to nullify federal laws. As Greenville Republican Rep. Jason Elliott told Mr. Connor, “That letter, if you follow it to its conclusion, calls for insurrection and rebellion.”

What has happened to us? Yes, we have been becoming more radical and more divided and more angry for years. After every election, the losing side has gotten more shrill in its objections, more defiant in its determination to undermine the winner. Yes, there has always been loose talk of insurrection. But all that was before we had a president who encouraged such talk, who even led it. That was before we had an actual insurrection.

We had hoped the horror of last week would awaken people to how far our nation has spun out of control. We had hoped it would awaken people to what Donald Trump has done to our nation, and to the Republican Party. Some Republican leaders clearly have been shocked to reality; 10 even voted with Democrats in the U.S. House Wednesday to impeach the president for fomenting the violence. Too many, along with too many rank-and-file Republicans, have not been.

At the same time that Upstate legislators were pledging allegiance to insurrectionist ideas, party loyalists in the Lowcountry were denying the actual insurrection. Columbia’s State newspaper reports that when one man told his fellow Republicans at a Monday evening gathering of the Charleston County Republican Party that they needed to acknowledge that the president had incited insurrection, people booed and yelled “lock him up.” A woman at the meeting said she didn’t understand why people were in “an uproar” over the assault on the Capitol, which she said “may or may not have terrified the poor little politicians.”

As Americans, we all have a duty to support the Constitution and the rule of law. We have a duty to take responsibility for our actions. We must not allow ourselves to be defined by tribal politics — Republican or Democratic — even as we differ in our beliefs and our approach to governance. These are some of the bedrock principles of our republic that we seem to have forgotten. We have lost our way.

Our nation is in a terrible place right now, and things aren’t going to calm down on their own. Each one of us has to do our part to turn down the anger. And we especially need our leaders to act responsibly, to provide a voice of calm, but also to remind us of hard truths we don’t want to hear. Before it's too late.