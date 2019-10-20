Charleston County Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to cut the property taxes for a Mercedes-Benz Vans supplier by 43 percent, saving the company more than $3 million over the next 20 years.

There’s nothing extraordinary about the proposal, which is likely to sail through committee and full council. S.C. counties hand out fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements to manufacturers and even some retail businesses like politicians throwing out candy in a parade. In 2016, nearly twice as much manufacturing property was subject to these tax breaks as not. Charleston County schools alone lost $30 million last year to the agreements.

Business and political leaders say we have no choice but to offer the tax breaks, because South Carolina requires manufacturers to pick up such a large share of the property tax burden. It’s a reasonable argument. While owner-occupied homes are taxed on 4 percent of their value, and rental and business properties are taxed on 6 percent of their value, manufacturing property is taxed on 10.5 percent of its value.

But economic incentives can be problematic, because they mean government is picking winners and losers — giving infrastructure, land or tax breaks to one business while denying it to others. Sometimes that’s an unavoidable consequence of having to compete with other states to attract businesses. Fees in lieu of taxes, though, come with a particularly steep downsize.

There are practically no rules for who can receive this tax break: Any manufacturer that invests at least $2.5 million qualifies for an agreement that lets it pay a fee that effectively lowers that assessment ratio from 10.5 percent to 6 percent; the largest manufacturers can get an effective assessment ratio of 4 percent.

That means counties have huge discretion over who gets that huge tax break — which means the risk of favoritism and a lot of opportunities to get it wrong, to give incentives to companies that would have moved here without them.

We’re not sure, for instance, how much sense it makes to give a tax incentive to a just-in-time supplier, which doesn’t have much choice but to locate near the manufacturer it supplies.

In a report prepared last year for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, the anti-tax Tax Foundation noted that these agreements are “a breed of their own, scarcely analogous with the practices of other states.” Although other states offer property tax breaks to select businesses, the report said, they don’t offer an agreement that “operates under its own special rules, impervious to rate changes or increases in assessed value applicable to other properties.”

That report suggests lowering the assessment ratio for manufacturing property in order to reduce the need for these special agreements. It’s a good idea, although we’re not convinced that the proposal for making up the tax revenue this would cost counties, cities and schools — letting them impose higher local sales taxes — makes sense. South Carolina’s sales tax is one of the few levies that’s well above the national average.

Of course, the question of how to make up for lost revenue is always the problem when you reduce a tax. It’s particularly difficult when the state reduces a tax that’s set by local governments. But that doesn’t mean we should be content to keep applying a Band-Aid to what is clearly a structural flaw. It means we need to look harder for the right solution. Allowing counties to grant huge tax cuts for some businesses — without even having to justify how this would benefit the community — simply isn’t a good way of doing business.