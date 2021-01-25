Editorial: We know it's important to get SC kids back in class. We also know it's safe.

One of the most contentious issues in the hyper-contentious debate over COVID-19 involves whether public schools should offer in-person classes for all kids whose parents want them back in the classroom.

Because of the educational, social, emotional and even physical harm remote learning can do to students — as well as how it affects parents who can’t work when they have to become part-time teachers — it’s also one of the most important.

So as COVID infection rates remain frighteningly high and school districts across the state refuse to reopen after the Christmas break, we think it’s important to lend a megaphone to a report that was published last week by the MUSC in-house newspaper.

According to the Jan. 19 article in Catalyst News, researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina found that only about 500 of the 38,000 students and staff participating in in-person learning in the Charleston County School District tested positive for COVID-19 between the start of in-person school on Sept. 8 and the start of winter break on Dec. 18. That’s barely more than 1%, and less than a sixth of what we’ve experienced in the general population.

This won’t come as a surprise to people who pay attention to the Charleston County School District, because it’s based on ongoing research MUSC is conducting for the district — some of which has been reported in The Post and Courier and referenced in our editorials. The research has contributed to the school board’s decisions to continue offering in-person classes and, just before Christmas, to temporarily suspend athletic contests and practices.

But the results apparently would come as a surprise to the 16 districts that, according to the S.C. Department of Education, were still offering remote-only classes as of Monday. And perhaps to the majority of school districts, which still were operating under a hybrid schedule, which often means students are in the classroom just two days a week.

The evidence from Charleston County schools suggests that most of those 500 COVID cases were contracted in the community, according to Allison Eckard, an infectious disease pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health who is working with the school district on pandemic prevention measures.

Here’s what she told Catalyst News: “There have only been a handful of cases that may have been transmitted within the schools and within the classroom. There have been cases, there’s no doubt, but the majority of them have been acquired outside of the classroom. The ones that did happen inside the classroom most often involved a teacher giving it to a teacher or a teacher giving it to a student. And I have no examples of students giving it to teachers — the thing that everybody was so worried about.”

Read that again: no examples of students infecting their teachers.

That might help explain why half the 744 teachers who participated in the mid-winter survey of the Charleston Teachers Association disagreed with the idea that it’s “best for all instruction to be online during the pandemic.”

“In most cases,” Dr. Eckard continued, “the infection could be traced to a family member or a friend where they had spent time together outside of school. In some cases, sports activities, carpooling, and social gatherings were identified as the sources of infection.”

That helps explain why she believes, like a growing number of medical experts, that “the risk to the students is so much higher if they’re not in school.”

Oh, and one other important point from Dr. Eckard: She started off opposed to sending students back into the classrooms, but “now I am a believer. Kids need to be in school, and it’s safe.”

It’s hard to think of anything more important for our state to be working toward right now than making sure they all have the opportunity to get back to school.