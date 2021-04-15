Editorial: We deserve better than Charleston City Council's premature victory dance

Charleston’s City Council has been among the most aggressive governments in South Carolina in using its power to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was quick to come out with a stay-at-home order; it was one of the first S.C. cities to require masks in public; and from the beginning it had one of the broadest ordinances. When the ordinance wasn’t working well enough, the City Council raised fines and stepped up enforcement; in fact, Charleston has been far more aggressive about enforcing its requirements than other local governments, which have cited few if any people despite rampant violations.

So it was particularly disturbing to see the City Council vote on Tuesday to gut its mask requirements by eliminating the fine for violations. That transformed what is still technically a scaled-back requirement into nothing more than a glorified recommendation — and amounted to declaring "mission accomplished" when continuing infections, hospitalizations and deaths demonstrate that the mission is most definitely not yet accomplished.

We agree that the most effective part of a mask mandate is the fact that it exists and that the best way to make it work is to give a lot of warnings and do a lot of educating. It’s much like a seat belt law and, for that matter, most laws: Its main job is to communicate the expected norms of behavior. We only have to enforce it when that communication effort fails. And some council members expressed legitimate concerns Tuesday about the abuse city officers are getting from some people when they try to enforce the mask requirements.

But what most council members seemed to overlook was that there’s a huge difference between taking an education-focused enforcement effort and eliminating penalties altogether. What they seemed to overlook was that they easily could have directed officials to take a less aggressive enforcement approach while leaving the option available to write tickets and issue fines where necessary. And they should have.

Instead, council members spouted non sequiturs.

Business is booming now, with tourists packing back into town, several council members said, as if there were something logical about reducing public safety requirements at the moment when public places are becoming more crowded.

Everyone is eligible to get a vaccination now, we heard over and over, as if the fact that Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing all adults to try to sign up for a vaccine means that they've all been able to do so.

Yes, infections are on the wane, and yes, more people are getting vaccinated every day. But we’re still living through a pandemic, and there are still a lot of people who want to be vaccinated who haven’t yet been able to, because there’s not enough vaccine available.

Council member Peter Shahid urged his colleagues to remember what happened more than a century ago, during the Spanish flu epidemic, “when this city was encouraged to open back up too soon, and it had a catastrophic impact on our community." It sounded like he was making a good point. Unfortunately, he somehow managed to conclude — along with 10 of his colleagues — that gutting the ordinance was the right way to ensure that didn’t happen again.