Editorial: We all want good government. Here's how we can make it happen.

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.