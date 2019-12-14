It’s one of those “duh” comments that seems painfully obvious once it’s said, but that holds a truth that we too often forget until it is said.

Great teachers, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday in announcing his plan to raise S.C. teacher pay by $3,000 next year, “don’t want to do it for the money.” But, he continued, “they can’t do it without the money.”

It’s essentially the same idea that too many people forget when they argue, correctly, that simply “throwing money at education” won’t improve education; of course, the additional money has to be spent well. But simply saying you can’t fix education by spending more ignores the fact that some amount of money has to be spent in order to educate children.

Because teachers don’t work for free — and increasingly don’t work for the salaries we pay them, which is why so many schools are having to make do with permanent substitutes or teachers from other countries or other make-do solutions to a widening teacher shortage.

Teachers have to have classrooms to teach in and up-to-date books or e-books to teach from. And you can’t just send a bunch of teachers into classrooms without principals, support staff and district officials to decide who goes where and what they teach. Many kids can’t get to school without buses and drivers. All that costs money.

So it was encouraging to see the governor and House leaders rally around the plan to devote $211 million to the second part of what they say is a five-year plan to make teacher pay competitive. Good, too, to see encouraging words from Senate leaders. After too many years, legislative leaders seem to recognize that they have to make the teaching profession more attractive, and that by far the easiest way to do that is to increase pay.

If the governor’s plan is approved, starting pay for new teachers will have risen from $30,000 in 2017 to $38,000 in 2020, with average pay for South Carolina’s 53,000 classroom teachers climbing from $50,182 to $56,621. That would put our average pay well above the Southeastern average and in the top 25 states nationally — if other states don’t raise pay significantly.

But details matter. As legislators debate this plan and our overall approach to education, there are three important points to keep in mind:

Increasing each teacher’s pay by $3,000 might not be the best way to distribute the money. Lawmakers should consider alternatives, such as a 7% increase for all teachers, or even giving schools some flexibility to decide how to use it to recruit and retain the best teachers.

While $211 million is a lot of money, it’s only a quarter of the $800 million in new recurring funding the Legislature has to spend next year. Lawmakers will actually reduce the portion of recurring revenue spent on public education (currently around 41 %) unless they increase school funding by $325 million.

Increasing teacher pay is just one step toward recruiting and retaining good teachers and improving the education we provide to all children.

It’s essential that the Senate act quickly next month to pass the House-passed bill that aims to attract and retain top teachers — by permanently eliminating some standardized testing, locking in higher starting pay and giving teachers a 30-minute student-free period each day and tax and tuition enticements — and increase the chance that teachers have supportive principals, superintendents and school board members, by making it easier for the state to intervene when districts fail to provide kids the education they need.

It’s essential that lawmakers overhaul the decades-old funding system that can force schools into spending money in ways that make no sense and allow districts to hide bad spending decisions in statewide and districtwide averages.

And it’s essential that lawmakers improve and increase our efforts to help parents prepare their infants and toddlers for a lifetime of learning, which probably is the most important thing we can do to make sure all children get the education they need to help our state succeed.