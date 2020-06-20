Editorial: Walling peninsula Charleston may make sense, but we need more answers

The 8-mile, $1.75 billion wall proposed for the Charleston peninsula — the most expensive project proposed in the city’s history — may be an idea whose time has come, but we need answers before we can know for sure.
The project reached a milestone Friday: the deadline for the first wave of public comments to the Army Corps of Engineers. The community’s discussion of the project was constrained but not shut down by COVID-19 and the lack of in-person meetings. Fortunately, the Corps has agreed to take more comments in January.
Some answers might be available by then, such as whether walling off the peninsula would worsen flooding on James Island or West Ashley, where even more city residents live. The Army Corps is looking at that question: Federal law requires such projects to identify and address adverse impacts (such as more flooding) to surrounding communities.
Another major question also is being worked on: what the wall would look like. It is extremely important for the Army Corps and city to explain more, with renderings, videos and other tools, about the wall’s appearance and feel, specifically how it would change the experience along the edge of the water or marsh.
That visualization work should encompass the area where the wall would separate one part of the city from another, namely the gates that it could include, as well as the proposed offshore barrier, likely a new rock jetty, designed to break down waves as they approach the peninsula’s southern tip.
We also need more details about which areas might not be included — such as Bridgeview Apartments, Aquarium Wharf, Union Pier — and why. And we need to know more about what will be done to ensure the wall does not retain heavy rainfalls on the peninsula, creating a toxic bathtub.
Of course, the project also poses large questions that the Army Corps can’t answer but the city must, specifically how committing to this large project would affect work on flooding and drainage across the city.
This was the major point made by residents who formed the nonprofit Groundswell to push for more attention to flooding: “Before the city commits to the multibillion-dollar, decadeslong wall proposal, a comprehensive City of Charleston Flood Protection Master Plan should be compiled to include flood mitigation measures for the entire city. The plan should address tidal flooding, rain ‘bombs,’ drainage, and subsidence, in addition to storm surge.”
The city’s share of the wall is pegged at more than $600 million, and until there are more answers about where that money will be found, it will be virtually impossible to reach a community consensus.
Historic Charleston Foundation CEO Winslow Hastie, whose organization has helped fund the city’s Dutch Dialogues and is acutely aware of the existential threat flooding poses to the historic peninsula city, said some further protection for the peninsula eventually will be needed to protect it from big storms and sea level rise.
“The city deserves our best good faith effort to come up with a viable solution to address this for the long-term. Will everyone like it? No,” he said. “However, we have to come up with a result that reflects the character and the values of this community.”
We have come a long way, but federal officials, city and state leaders and all of us must stay engaged, because there remains a far longer way to go.