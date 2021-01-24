Editorial: Wait one minute. You want to do what to Charleston City Council minutes?

No one should blame Charleston City Council’s new clerk for trying to make her office more efficient, possibly even saving city taxpayers a small amount of money along the way. But the idea of changing the way council minutes are recorded gives us pause.
This month, Clerk of Council Jennifer Cook sought council’s permission to change the approach to those minutes from a verbatim account of what was said at the meeting to a summary approach. No doubt, the change would save on staff time, and anyone who wants to hear all the nitty-gritty details can (at least for now) easily find a recording of City Council meetings on the city's YouTube site.
Mayor John Tecklenburg explained it this way: “The demands on her office and staff have markedly increased over the last few years with all the committees, commissions, FOIA requirements that have come along.” With local governments still receiving no federal relief during COVID-19, all towns and cities and counties are understandably looking for ways to tighten their belts.
“I know this is probably not going to be popular with some of our council members because I know how much everyone loves our verbatim council minutes,” Ms. Cook said. “It is nice having that transcript of everything that is said at a meeting. However, it does take a significant amount of staff time to produce those.”
When it comes to cities, Charleston is different. Ms. Cook noted that it was one of only 10 comparable cities surveyed that did full transcriptions for minutes. But Charleston should resist the change in its minutes for the very same reason: its uniqueness. And one thing that makes Charleston unique is its deep interest in history and preserving that history. Complete transcriptions of City Council meetings not only help hold current officeholders accountable, but they also will help future historians piece together the who and the how and the why behind council’s decisions. In short, transcriptions increase transparency in the short run and help preserve more of the city’s history in the long run.
For researchers, more information is always preferable, says Virginia Ellison, an archivist with the S.C. Historical Society. “With an abridged version, you would lose a lot of context researchers are searching for,” she noted. “People may vote differently than they were discussing when the meeting started.”
And while YouTube videos are available now, technology constantly changes, and it’s impossible to say how these will be saved — and kept easily, publicly accessible. And even if they are, it’s often more difficult to sift through a 2-plus-hour-long video as it is to search for keywords in a written transcript. Unfortunately, while technology exists to convert spoken words to printed ones, the end result needs such careful proofing that it’s not the timesaver that one would hope for.
While state law allows cities some flexibility in recording their minutes, it also sets forth minimum requirements. And an existing city ordinance requires verbatim minutes for Ways and Means Committee budget discussions.
City Council gave initial approval to the change Jan. 12, but we would urge council members not to follow through. Indeed, it would be a high (though not necessarily convenient) compliment to the work of the clerk and her staff that council members want to keep things as they are.