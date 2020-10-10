Editorial: Voting in SC has never been easier; just do it

National news stories about problems with the U.S. Postal Service, exaggerated claims of widespread voter fraud, and this state's own legal flip-flopping over the need for witness signatures on absentee ballots should not obscure this important fact about South Carolina's upcoming general election: It's never been easier to vote.
Across the state, voters have more options than ever, particularly if they want to avoid standing in a long line on Election Day. It will take some advance planning, however, especially for those requesting an absentee ballot by mail.
Voters have three options. First, they can use the mail: Call your county election office and ask for an absentee ballot request form to be mailed to you, or go to scvotes.gov to print the request, fill that out and return it by mail. Just keep in mind a few deadlines: Oct. 24 is the deadline for requesting the ballot, and all ballots must arrive back at the county election office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Fortunately, for those relying on mail, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester election offices offer a new tracking system, where voters can go online and sign up to monitor the progress of their absentee ballot every step of the way. (There's also a statewide tracking system via scvotes.gov.) On Charleston County's website, just click on the big "Track My Ballot" feature.
The second option is to vote early in person. Charleston County will operate four regional voting centers where anyone registered to vote in the county can cast an absentee ballot: The North Charleston Coliseum is already open; and the Charleston County Main Library and Seacoast Church's Long Point Road location in Mount Pleasant and its Savannah Highway location in West Ashley will all open Oct. 19. Voters should remember their driver's license or other photo ID.
Berkeley County is offering in-person absentee voting now at its Voters Registration and Elections Office in Moncks Corner, and voters also can vote at either the Hanahan or St. Stephen library branch from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Dorchester County has in-person voting at 201 Johnston St. in St. George and will open other in-person voting centers at Summerville's Rollins Edward Community Center and North Charleston's Wescott Community Center Oct. 19.
Of course, the final choice is what most of us have usually done all along: Show up at the polls on Election Day. Those doing so should plan to bring a mask — even if it's not required — and be mindful of social distancing. Traditionally, the lines during a presidential election are the longest ever. Hours-long waits are not unheard of, and voters choosing this option should be prepared for that. However, the good news is the Legislature's decision to open up absentee voting to everyone during this pandemic might keep those lines shorter — even if turnout breaks a record. Charleston County alone already has mailed 60,000 out ballots — to about 20% of its electorate — and thousands more will vote early in person.
During these highly polarized times, many voices are questioning the integrity and conduct of our elections. Pay them little heed. Yes, elections are imperfect: They are run by and for humans, after all. But we are confident state and local officials are prepared.
The main problem at this point likely will be a delay in the state's full, unofficial results: a direct result of the huge numbers of ballots being cast by mail and state restrictions on how early those ballots can be opened and counted. Full, unofficial results likely won't be available until Wednesday rather than election night. Lawmakers should address this next year, ideally as part of legislation to get rid of the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots and make this year's early voting a permanent thing.