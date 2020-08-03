Editorial: Voters can't go wrong in SC House 115 special election Tuesday; here's our pick

Voters in House District 115 are used to having a smart mainstream lawmaker representing them in the S.C. House, and that tradition will continue after Tuesday's special election to fill the seat that Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy vacated when he was named U.S. attorney.
Republican Josh Stokes and Democrat Spencer Wetmore are both attorneys who have involved themselves in the civic life of our community and developed a track record that can help guide voters to a smart choice. In fact, the one thing that became clear as we met with them was that either one would be a smart choice to serve the remainder of Mr. McCoy’s term. (They will face off again on Nov. 3 for a full two-year term.)
Both Mr. Stokes and Ms. Wetmore have experience serving in local government — Mr. Stokes as a member of the James Island Town Council and Ms. Wetmore as city manager for Folly Beach; that's desperately needed in a Legislature that loves few things more than disregarding the preferences of local voters and imposing mandates and restrictions on local government.
Both recognize that their political party isn’t always right, value compromise over absolute party loyalty and have experiences they can point to where they have changed their minds as a result of the deliberative process — which should be a prerequisite for serving in elective office. Although S.C. legislators do too often fall into the sort of blind party loyalty that drives the dysfunction in the Congress, the General Assembly is still a place where the most successful members are able to work across party lines to come to consensus, as our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Both list protecting our environment as their top priority, which would serve their district, our community and, really, the entire state well. Although environmental concerns are gaining ground at the Statehouse, there are still a number of powerful legislators who are more interested in promoting drilling off the coast than tourism and our quality of life along the coast. And the farther they get from the coast, the less they seem to recognize the danger that sea-level rise poses to our whole way of life.
Also on both candidates’ priority list: supporting and improving public education, which both understand is key to our continued economic growth. The pandemic has thrown education into turmoil and made it unclear precisely which policies the Legislature will need to pursue next to ensure that we provide a decent education to all children, regardless of where they live, which makes it more essential than ever that our legislators recognize that the question isn’t whether but how.
As important as what their priorities are is what their priorities aren’t: Ms. Wetmore isn’t out there demanding that we defund the police, for instance, and Mr. Stokes isn’t campaigning on promises to slash our taxes, which would leave us unable to afford to pay for essential public services … like, say, the police.
Indeed, the main thing that separates them in our minds has to do with how effective we think they would be in the Legislature.
Ms. Wetmore has gained valuable practical experience in the operations of government, which might better prepare her for getting the details right in crafting legislation — no small thing, that; and working for a Republican mayor has taught her about consensus-building in a way that negotiating with an equal can’t. But Mr. Stokes has had to balance the responsibilities of his oath of office against the preferences of his constituents, and answer to them for his decisions, in a way that is unique to elected officials; and the fact is that being a member of the ruling party in the House gives him a leg up.
It’s a close call, but we believe those factors make Mr. Stokes the better choice on Tuesday.