Editorial: Vote (if you haven't already); there's so much is at stake

Election Day is two days away, and already record numbers of absentee ballots have been mailed or cast in person. This overwhelming interest in the democratic process is an encouraging sign for democracy, no matter which politicians or party you support.

Amid the worst pandemic in a century, more than 1 million South Carolinians have voted absentee, doubling the record set four years ago, The Post and Courier’s David Slade reports. If you’re one of those engaged voters, we commend you for performing your civic duty.

Voting is one of our most basic and cherished rights. It’s something our fellow Americans have fought and died for, and a privilege that too often is taken for granted.

All this absentee voting could produce shorter lines at the polls on Election Day, but it also could be a sign that voters will cast their ballots in person on Nov. 3 in equally large numbers, so if you decide to take the traditional route and vote Tuesday, please bring your patience to the polls. That patience should extend to election results, which could be slow coming in Tuesday night. Delays don't mean there’s anything wrong with the system; rather, they mean poll workers are being careful and the system is actually working.

Remember to practice social distancing to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and wear a mask to keep those around you safe.

There are consequential decisions up and down the ballot, from president to Congress to the Statehouse to county, school board and municipal races. And referendum questions. So it’s important to be informed. We encourage you to do your own research on the candidates. Read as much as you can from a variety of reliable, trustworthy sources. That helps broaden your perspective and adds important context to your understanding of issues or a candidate’s position.

We sent questionnaires to the candidates for several local races, and their responses are posted, along with our endorsements, at postandcourier.com/opinion/election2020/. We urge you to read their answers, even if you don't care who we endorsed.

Being a smart consumer of news is crucial to contributing to a healthy democracy, even when there isn’t an election on the horizon.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites provide a quick and useful way to communicate, but remember that those sites are also where strident, uninformed opinions mix freely with intelligent insight. And where foreign players can work quite anonymously to sew discord among us. Use caution.

These are polarizing times. That’s why we should call on our better angels and approach Election Day with civility and decency. It’s unlikely every race will go the way you want it to go, so like life in general, you should expect some satisfaction and some disappointment. Handle it gracefully.

As Americans, we get a voice in choosing who we want to lead our cities, counties, states and country. And the best place to let your voice be heard is the ballot box.

Do your part for democracy. Vote.