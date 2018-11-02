Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has been the most scrutinized public official in South Carolina over the past five years.
He may be right. The politically fraught Statehouse probe, which Mr. Wilson helped start before handing control over to special prosecutor David Pascoe, garishly spilled into the public eye, and sucked many prominent Republicans into its orbit. It also put Mr. Wilson in a bad light as he angrily tried to take the corruption case back from Mr. Pascoe following the conviction of House Speaker Bobby Harrell. The Supreme Court, however, ultimately ruled in Mr. Pascoe’s favor.
Despite that maelstrom, Mr. Wilson has proven himself an able attorney general in safeguarding the public interest. He deserves a third term.
Mr. Wilson’s impressive record includes helping to lead the fight to reform the state’s woefully inadequate domestic violence laws, and he continues to keep the issue in the spotlight years later.
He beefed up the task force on internet crimes against children, nearly tripling to 109 the number of law enforcement agencies involved in that important work. The increased focus has led to about 750 prosecutions, which surely have spared some children and their families serious grief. Mr. Wilson also has made it his job to educate the public on the devastating impact of cyberbullying.
Mr. Wilson pushed to get one of the nation’s strongest human trafficking laws passed, forming a task force that now numbers 300, and adding the crime to the state grand jury’s purview. At the end of last year, there were about 70 trafficking cases open, speaking to the vital need for this project.
Mr. Wilson recently filed suit against a major opioid manufacturer as part of South Carolina’s efforts to combat the scourge of drug abuse. And his office is involved with more than 40 other states in an investigation of opioid distributors.
He has led the court fight to keep the multibillion-dollar MOX project on track at Savannah River Site, and has pressed the federal government to keep its promise to find a permanent home for the deadly radioactive waste stored at SRS.
His office is working to protect the public’s interest in the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle. It has issued an opinion saying the Base Load Review Act was unconstitutional as it was applied, which would mean related electricity rate increases should be invalidated. He is defending the rate cuts in court and is looking at what laws might have been violated in the project failure that could cost South Carolinians $9 billion if not mitigated.
“Our office is neck deep in this case,” he said.
Serving as attorney general is a big job. There are about 8,000 open cases at any one time. Some are complex and labor-intensive, making it necessary to enlist the aid of outside law firms. Mr. Wilson wants to upgrade the office’s technology to compete with the major law firms his office goes up against, where he often finds himself outgunned and outmanned, particularly with consumer protection and antitrust cases.
The attorney general’s office has grown to about 300 staff members under Mr. Wilson’s watch, but 60 of those new employees came from bringing in the Office of Victim Assistance, the grant writers from the Department of Public Safety, and the Crime Victim Ombudsman office. This smart consolidation of statewide crime victim services was recommended by the domestic violence task force formed under then Gov. Nikki Haley.
Coordinating services is a good idea. We agree with Mr. Wilson’s plan to renew his push for a public integrity unit that would pull together resources from various agencies. That would help eliminate some of the disjointedness between agencies that hampers probes, and allow authorities to connect the dots better and faster.
Mr. Wilson has had to defend himself before the Ethics Commission related to campaign-finance allegations -- all of which were dismissed. He also has had to fend off accusations about his ties to tainted consultants Richard Quinn & Associates, and recently was criticized in a report from the state grand jury that was involved in Mr. Pascoe’s investigation.
He is still standing.
“If somebody thought I broke the law, they were duty-bound to prosecute me and indict me in a court of law,” he said, “not release a repackaged report designed to indict me in the court of public opinion so that their party’s nominee can repackage it and use it.”
Mr. Wilson, a colonel in the National Guard, has the support of nearly three-quarters of the state’s elected sheriffs.
Based on his deep experience and proven record, voters should re-elect Alan Wilson as attorney general on Tuesday.