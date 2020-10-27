Editorial: Vote Al Cannon for Charleston County sheriff

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon has led one of South Carolina’s largest law enforcement agencies for more than three decades and served in a manner that has drawn few critics and even fewer political opponents — at least until now.

So we welcomed the news earlier this year that one of his veteran deputies was challenging his reelection bid, and we hoped their contest would draw helpful attention to an agency that otherwise may fly well under the radar. Unlike city police departments led by chiefs appointed by — and accountable to — a mayor or a council, a sheriff is accountable to voters only. While Mr. Cannon’s lack of major opposition in recent decades is an endorsement of sorts, his lack of challengers also has had the effect of insulating him.

After watching that campaign, however, we believe he deserves another four years, time to guide his office through a seminal moment — a nation buffeted by both a global pandemic and needed calls for racial justice.

No one else has ever led the office as it’s currently constituted. In 1990, voters’ respect for and trust in Sheriff Cannon prompted them to vote to disband the former county police department and place that law enforcement work under the sheriff. Before then, the county had an unusual arrangement where sheriff’s deputies mainly ran the jail and served warrants.

Sheriff Cannon, 74, successfully advocated for a $100 million jail expansion in the 2000s that addressed grim, overcrowded conditions in the old facility. Equally commendable has been his participation in the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, an effort to increase the efficiency of the criminal justice system, from arrests to sentencing. That work determined that many people were in jail for simple possession of marijuana, and sheriff’s deputies instead began citing and releasing them. “The results have been phenomenal,” he says, and the county’s large, new jail is nowhere close to full.

Locally, Mr. Cannon said he is anticipating the construction of a new juvenile detention facility. Nationally, he is serving on the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Sheriff Cannon placed his opponent on indefinite leave earlier this year, once her candidacy plans had become clear, but should he win, he would be wise to consider offering her her old job back. He has had few negative things to say about her during the campaign, only that her experience has not risen to a level as high as his.

The value of contested elections is how they shine light into otherwise overlooked corners of government, and this contest didn’t disappoint. Mr. Cannon points to successes in diversifying the upper ranks of the sheriff’s office, but if reelected, he should double down on doing more. Also, because of concerns raised during the campaign, Mr. Cannon should open a public dialogue about the county’s ongoing participation in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) program, which works to identify, interrogate and turn over inmates for being in the country illegally — if they also face what he calls “substantial” criminal charges. Also valuable was the news that the jail’s inmate fund would be audited for the first time in 19 years; the sheriff should commit to making his office even more transparent.

But all those matters rank well below the sheriff’s mandate to enable the county’s residents and visitors to feel safe. Sheriff Cannon’s previous lack of challengers reflects his success on this, and this year’s campaign has not changed our mind that he’s still the most capable leader to do that job. Charleston County voters should reelect Al Cannon on Nov. 3.