Editorial: Vaccine race shows U.S. still leads in ideas

It's encouraging to see the international efforts to develop vaccines against COVID-19. China and Russia are trying to keep pace with the West in that scientific race, which includes research sites in Charleston. The safe, effective vaccines that emerge from this competition will benefit everyone.
China's vaccines might prove useful, but its vaccine candidates follow older production techniques, including a manufacturing process requiring hundreds of million of chicken eggs, that are notorious for their slowness. As Bloomberg Opinion writer Tyler Cowen points out, the United States, working with researchers from other nations, has followed a different path that produced a new kind of vaccine platform, mRNA vaccines, that can be produced more rapidly and perhaps hold the key to fighting future viruses. That's an important distinction because this isn't likely to be the last pandemic we face.
Add in Western governments' investment of billions of dollars to help build manufacturing plants for the vaccines that win approval — even at the cost of building plants for vaccines that might not win approval — and the Western candidates appear to be winning the race to get an effective vaccine for global use, even though both China and Russia are already administering still-experimental vaccines fairly widely.
When vaccine developers finally meet international standards for data review and submit their findings to the licensing authorities and win approval, the rush will be on to make enough doses to meet demand.
That is where Pfizer, Moderna and other Western efforts have an edge. In fact, the investments being made in new vaccine manufacturing techniques promise to speed the production and possibly reduce the cost of annual flu vaccines as well.
There are several reasons for the West's edge in developing the new vaccine technologies. One is the freedom of movement within the Western scientific community, with talent going where it's needed most. Another is the strong wall against political interference, which is lacking in both Russia and China.
Both traits are products of the democratic rule of law, something both China and Russia lack. In recent years, China has turned away from the market economy of the 1980s and 1990s as the Communist Party increasingly has taken steps to suppress political opposition. Its ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong is evidence of that suppression, which recently has extended to China's own technology companies in a move that could help attract more tech and scientific talent to the United States.
Of course, big science in the West still relies heavily on government support. The Trump administration’s Project Warp Speed for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, with its heavy investment in vaccine production, and similar projects in Britain and Germany have paved the way for rapid production and distribution of the most promising vaccines.
And Western licensing authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration will play critical roles in determining which vaccines may be produced. Licensing authorities in Britain and the FDA here are getting results from the developers as they come in, speeding the process of evaluation.
But the scientists have largely been left to get on with their work without the heavy hand of government interference. This model promises continued scientific nimbleness and invention.
China and Russia have yet to come up with an equally effective model.