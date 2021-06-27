Editorial: Use vetoes as an opportunity to add accountability to once-secret SC earmarks

Whether you call it bringing home the bacon or pork barrel spending or something we can’t print in a family newspaper, funding for unvetted local projects is an inevitable part of writing South Carolina’s state budget.

After all, legislators have to get reelected by the people who live in their districts; bringing home funding for civic projects the district wants or for large or beloved community organizations can buy a lot of goodwill among voters.

And budget writers have to get enough votes to pass a budget; directing $152 million in an $11 billion budget to projects that individual lawmakers request can seem like a reasonable cost of doing business.

So as usual, the state budget that the Legislature passed last week includes money for small-town theaters and big-city convention centers, for selected individual police and fire departments and for private colleges, churches and well-known and not-so-well-known nonprofits; 226 of them in all.

As usual, some of the earmarks pay for projects it makes sense for state taxpayers to subsidize. Some fund worthy projects that should be paid for by local communities. And some almost certainly go to projects that are wholly undeserving of public funds, that benefit mainly the family, friends and cronies of their legislative patrons.

What’s different this year is that the projects are listed in the budget, so everyone knows where the money is going. A list on the legislative website even identifies the sponsors of most of them.

This marks the first time since Mark Sanford was governor that we’ve been able to see which special projects we’re paying for; it's the first time the sponsors of so many earmarks have been publicly identified.

The new transparency comes thanks to a change in Senate rules that grew out of reporting by The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox and related reporting by Columbia’s State newspaper, which exposed the ugly details of the allocations for local government and nonprofit projects that most legislators themselves didn’t even know about. Until this year, lawmakers approved large pots of money under vague names, such as tourism marketing; legislative staff contacted state agencies after the budget was signed into law to tell them who to cut checks to and which legislators to contact so they could deliver those checks themselves.

There is no way to justify the system lawmakers had used for more than a decade, and so what we have this year is a definite improvement. Maybe a huge improvement. Perhaps even an improvement worth celebrating and praising. So well done, lawmakers.

And in particular well done Sens. Shane Massey, Wes Climer and Dick Harpootlian, whose dogged pursuit of reform made it happen. Well done, too, to House leaders, who didn’t have to comply with the Senate rule but nonetheless provided the names of the House sponsors of $92 million worth of earmarks. (In several cases, senators and representatives requested the same earmarks.)

But it’s still not enough improvement.

And we’re not even talking about how earmarks by their very nature have everything to do with politics and nothing to do with merit or value or need. That it’s merely a happy coincidence when some of them pay for worthwhile projects of statewide value.

We’re talking about accountability — or the lack thereof.

As Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday in vetoing the whole lot of them, most of the earmarks “still lack sufficient context, description, explanation of merit, or justification as to how the recipient intends to spend the funds.”

Some don’t necessarily need an explanation. The budget tells us, for example, that the Florence County Sheriff’s Office would get $1 million for body cameras, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office would get $225,000 for emergency call equipment, the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services $238,000 for renovations to its Lauren County office. That’s all pretty clear.

But what is the Trinity Technology Center, and what’s it going to do with its $100,000? Or the Graduation Alliance? Or The Therapy Place? Or Lisa School House Rocks? Or dozens of other private (we hope nonprofit) recipients for which even a location isn’t listed, much less an indication of what our tax money is supposed to pay for?

And while state law requires earmark recipients to report how they plan to use the money and then how they actually did, an audit last year found that only a quarter of them complied with those requirements. The Senate added more reporting requirements, but the House refused to accept them, so as Mr. McMaster noted, there’s really nothing in state law “to ensure the funds are ultimately spent appropriately by the recipient.”

Unfortunately, Mr. McMaster didn’t clearly have the option of vetoing individual projects — and lawmakers don’t have the option of salvaging individual projects. But they do have the option of passing a separate measure this summer that spells out what the organizations are that will receive the money and what they will use it for — and that includes enforceable reporting requirements.

The Legislature should sustain Mr. McMaster's vetoes, and then if lawmakers believe that some of the projects are valuable enough to withstand subjecting the details to public scrutiny, pass them in a stand-alone bill.