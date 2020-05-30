Editorial: Use this time to experiment with enlivening Charleston's streets

Across the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted cities to close public streets and sidewalks temporarily to help struggling businesses such as restaurants and to give residents a safer option for patronizing them, but not so much in Charleston.
For years, the city has had its popular Second Sunday, when it closes King Street below Calhoun on the second Sunday afternoon of each month. No cars allowed, only pedestrians. Maybe it’s time for the city to try to close parts of another street or two to traffic on a Friday evening to help boost pandemic-damaged businesses. Call it First Friday.
Granted, City Council recently agreed to relax its rules on sidewalk dining to enable certain restaurants to offer more outdoor seating while maintaining the social distancing that remains vital as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.
But calls for temporarily closing sections of other streets or creating public “parklets” at on-street parking spaces seem to have reached a dead end. The city needs leadership to prioritize experiments that may lead to better, more creative uses of its public space: The future health of downtown businesses may depend on it.
The word “experiment” is key. We’re not advocating permanent street closures or the irrevocable removal of on-street parking. But city leaders should look at temporary closures of certain streets, perhaps starting with those where most restaurants are concentrated (upper King, Market and East Bay streets).
We also like the idea of repurposing on-street parking to create temporary “parklets,” though the cost of erecting, dismantling and storing barriers sturdy enough to slow down an errant car is a big and unfortunately necessary cost. These changes need to be safe as well as fun.
The leadership needs to come not just from city government. Owners and managers of restaurants and other businesses who believe they would benefit need to urge officials to bring about changes they want to see. If the usual bike and pedestrian advocates are the only ones speaking up, the effort might not gain the necessary traction. Ultimately, the S.C. Department of Transportation also needs to be supportive as it owns and maintains most city streets.
Yes, there’s potential for controversy, but that can be minimized. Before making anything permanent, do it once. If it doesn’t work, that’s that. If it does, try it once a month or maybe even once a week. Acknowledge tensions. For instance, restaurants might like closed streets so they can put out tables, but nearby retailers might bemoan the obstacle that presents to their older, local customers. But don’t let tensions shut things down.
Cities can’t be afraid of innovating, especially in challenging times, and Charleston needs some meaningful movement to bring new life back to its streets.
The city actually called off the last few Second Sundays for fear the events would draw too many people too close together, but we’re gradually getting past that as businesses reopen in a way that keeps public health top of mind. In the long run, downtown’s bigger problem may not be that too many come, but too few.