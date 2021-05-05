Editorial: Use this chance to get the best look yet at bus rapid transit plans

Rivers Avenue will never look the same again. And that’s a good thing.

Up until now, those wondering how the Lowcountry Rapid Transit project might transform our region have largely had to use their imagination based on verbal descriptions of the bus service, which will run about every 10 minutes between the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson and downtown Charleston. It will have 20 stops and its own dedicated lane for slightly more than half of its 21.5-mile-long route.

Last week, planners launched a virtual public meeting at LowcountryRapidTransit.com that includes the first detailed renderings of the stations and key points along the route. The website’s videos, images and interactive map are essential viewing for those interested in the project and those curious about how these features might affect the route.

In perhaps the most dramatic example, a rendering shows dedicated red rapid transit lanes and a station in the median of Rivers Avenue, just south of Remount Road. While motorists on Rivers will still be able to make left turns onto Remount, those traveling west on Remount will have to head north on Rivers, then do a U-turn, to travel south, said Jonathan Eichelberger of HDR, a consultant on the project. Also, several existing turns without signals across Rivers north of Remount will go away; some might find that inconvenient, but the change is expected to reduce the high accident rate there.

Other changes, perhaps not quite as dramatic, are planned along U.S. Highway 78, University Boulevard, King Street Extension, Meeting and Calhoun streets and other areas. The buses will share lanes with other traffic mostly in those areas.

The public has until May 28 to check it out and provide feedback on stations, features of the system and route designs. Information will be presented via interactive map, video and more.

Rivers Avenue is expected to be among the areas most transformed by new development along the bus route, with the potential to breathe new life and opportunity into North Charleston’s main thoroughfare. A related planning effort is mapping out how that new development can complement the different stretches of Rivers Avenue. One major transformation, in the area around MacMillan and Reynolds avenues, already has begun. It’s an encouraging start to reinvigorating tired areas that were left behind years ago as the city’s commercial and residential growth marched relentlessly north and west.

The project calls for adding 34 pedestrian crosswalks and 18 miles of new multiuse paths near Rivers so pedestrians and cyclists can reach the stations safely. A pedestrian bridge also is planned across railroad tracks near Hackemann Avenue in southern North Charleston. “We’ll be able to fill those gaps and truly make this a corridor that serves everyone,” said Sharon Hollis, a Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments planner.

And it includes three park-and-ride lots: at the fairgrounds in Ladson, at Melnick and South Antler drives in North Charleston and around Mount Pleasant Street on Charleston’s upper peninsula. A transit stop also will be placed near Dorchester Road, where the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority has a transit center for its existing bus system.

The decision to move one end of the line from Summerville to the fairgrounds was understandably unpopular with some residents of the town and Lincolnville, but an enhanced Tricounty Link service will connect people in those areas to the main transit system. Heavy rush-hour congestion is a longstanding frustration for Summerville commuters, and as more people move into the booming town and the areas around it, this has added to the volume of vehicles headed into what’s essentially a funnel of traffic. The decision to shift the bus line to Ladson merits scrutiny, and officials should be open to revisiting the change if traffic conditions warrant it in a post-pandemic world.

It’s been almost a year since planners held a similar public meeting, which also was conducted mostly online because of the pandemic. Since then, the route has been shortened from about 26 miles to 21.5 miles, but it still would be one of the nation’s longest bus rapid transit lines. Ms. Hollis said planning work is still on target to qualify for about $180 million in federal funds, which would allow it to be operational by late 2026.

The virtual public meeting shows more detail about the transformative impact on Rivers Avenue, so residents, business leaders and property owners in North Charleston clearly have a lot at stake, maybe the most of any of us. This is their time to speak up.

But there are also subtle changes in downtown Charleston, including part of its historic district. We urge neighborhood leaders, preservation groups and individuals to engage at this early point, so at least there’s more clarity about where the friction points are — and how they might best be smoothed over.

It’s impossible to review the Lowcountry Rapid Transit’s latest renderings without getting excited about South Carolina’s first bus rapid transit line. But as the project gets more real, so will a host of related issues that will need to be successfully massaged and worked through. The time for that work is now.