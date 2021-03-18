Editorial: Use longer SC police training to make citizens and police safer

For years, Lowcountry police chiefs and sheriffs have been in a tug of war with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council over a proposal to open a second state police academy in the Charleston area. Well, not exactly a tug of war, since the council said no, and the only recourse for local officials was to complain.

Police had a legitimate complaint about the expense and disruption of requiring newly hired officers from Charleston to spend 12 weeks at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia — a complaint that was compounded by increasing wait times to even be able to go through the state-mandated training.

The Training Council had an equally legitimate concern about keeping police training consistent across the state and about the fallout: As surely as day follows night, a Charleston academy would have inspired demands for an academy in Greenville. And Aiken. And Florence. And Myrtle Beach. Until there was no state training academy.

Fortunately, finally, state officials have collaborated to produce a solution that has the potential not only to eliminate delays in the training schedule and allow would-be police officers to stay home for much of their training but also to improve that training.

As The Post and Courier’s Gregory Yee reports, rather than letting officials in Charleston take over training some police, the Training Council worked out a deal with our acclaimed state Technical College System to split the training into two parts, with the first part conducted by the technical colleges — and not just Trident Technical College but all 16 colleges.

The final eight weeks of training will still be conducted at the academy in Columbia. But the technical colleges will offer a 14-week Police Pre-Academy Training certificate for students completing four courses covering such standard topics as introduction to criminal law, courts, crimes and procedures, basic patrol operations, domestic violence, report writing, drug enforcement and basic collision investigation.

This should be much more convenient than the old 12-week Columbia course and much more effective than the trimmed-down substitute the academy designed in 2019 to cut down wait times, which allowed students to attend eight weeks of training at the academy after completing four weeks' worth of online and video training back home.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Of course it will be essential for the Training Council to retain control over what’s taught and who’s doing the teaching at the technical colleges. Just as importantly, the council needs to make the best use of that extra time.

Unfortunately, despite what looked like promising efforts in both the House and the Senate, the Legislature hasn’t moved on bills to place limits on the use of force, require outside investigations of police use of force, require the consistent use of body cameras and the video to be made public and in other ways address the problems in our communities and in our police departments that are caused by officers who abuse their authority and injure or even kill innocent people.

But there’s nothing to stop the Training Council from laying the foundation for new officers that could begin to address some of the problems while we wait for legislative action.

An extra 10 weeks of training needs to incorporate essential components that either don’t exist today or that feel to trainees like add-ons — things some politician said they had to be taught but that don’t really matter.

That extra time gives us a chance to start bringing up a new generation of police officers who understand that it’s every bit as important for them to know how to de-escalate potentially dangerous encounters as it is to hit a target with their service weapon. Who know that an essential part of their job is recognizing mental illness and addiction problems, and understanding that those problems call for a different solution than ordinary lawlessness.

It allows us to teach new officers that the fellow officer who slams suspects against the pavement for talking back, who twists their handcuffed wrists in order to inflict pain because they can’t take the adrenaline rush, poses a much greater danger to them than just about any criminal they’ll ever encounter. That they need to call out their fellow officers, and report them up the chain of command if necessary, because those officers erode community support for all police, and lead to a culture that spawns lawlessness.

And if those extra 10 weeks are structured correctly, they should also free up some time in the eight-week course at the Criminal Justice Academy to allow instructors there to focus on identifying those students who don’t have the self-control and temperament necessary to serve as police officers. Because figuring out who shouldn't carry a badge and a gun is the most difficult — and probably should be the most important — part of police training.