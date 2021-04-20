Editorial: Use guilty verdicts in George Floyd's murder as springboard for police reforms

The conviction of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin marks a welcome end to a criminal trial that has riveted this nation as few others in recent years. And while many will find solace, relief and even joy in Tuesday’s guilty verdicts on all charges, this must not mark an end to the important work that the unconscionable murder of George Floyd has advanced across the country, across South Carolina and here in our communities.
We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief that the verdicts won’t provoke disillusioned and angry protests that threaten to degenerate into the sort of rioting and looting that we saw in Charleston and across the nation after last year’s release of the video that showed Mr. Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than nine agonizing minutes, as the life drained out of Mr. Floyd’s body.
And we can all applaud the words of police officials from Minneapolis to Charleston, who broke from the usual pattern of closing ranks around a fellow officer and instead assured us that Mr. Chauvin’s actions were completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated in their own departments. Not on someone suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Not on someone suspected of murder. Not on anyone.
We can agree with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who said Monday that “an innocent verdict would be a racial injustice as was the death of George Floyd.” And with President Joe Biden, who called Mr. Floyd’s family after the jury was sequestered to offer his sympathy and who later told reporters he considered the evidence against Mr. Chauvin “overwhelming.”
But we must do so much more.
As South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott noted: “While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers — the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts. We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and black and minority Americans.”
The guilty verdicts won’t repair the underlying distrust. They certainly won’t eliminate the culture that allows those bad apples to keep wearing a badge and carrying a gun. What they can do is help us create the constructive atmosphere in which that tenuous relationship can be healed.
Charleston has already begun this process, with City Council’s 2018 apology for slavery, an audit of the city police department’s interactions with the minority community and an ambitious citizens commission. The City’s Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation has been studying racial disparities in housing, economic empowerment, health, criminal justice, education, history and culture, with a report expected next month.
North Charleston is conducting a similar audit of its policing policies, including its methods for transparency, officer training, investigations of critical incidents, officer use of force, recruiting and the handling of police complaints. It also will look at police interactions with youth, school resource officers and reviews of body worn cameras.
That work is essential. So, too, is work in our Legislature to reform the underlying laws and expectations for all police. We have been disappointed that lawmakers have failed to follow through on pledges to increase police transparency and accountability and improve training in the awakening that followed Mr. Floyd’s death. This foot-dragging cannot continue.
Tuesday’s guilty verdicts deliver the justice that our criminal justice system is able to deliver. But that system can’t bring Mr. Floyd back to life. The best we can do — the least we must do — is to use his death as a turning point. A place where we begin to change the laws and the culture and the mindset that have allowed him and so many other innocent people — often although certainly not exclusively black people — to die for the crime of trying to get away from police, or looking suspicious or ... whatever provokes those rare bad cops to lose control.
It is tragic that Mr. Floyd died the way he did. It will be unspeakably worse if we allow him to have died in vain.