Editorial: Use common sense to prepare for arrival of coronavirus here

It’s likely only a matter of time before the coronavirus appears in South Carolina. But if and when that occurs, don’t panic, either. Let common sense prevail.
That’s a big part of the message that Dr. Robert Ball of the Medical University of South Carolina is spreading since the new infectious disease began dominating the international news cycle more than a month ago. On Monday, the virus also dominated the financial news, as world markets plunged in the expectation that the virus will continue to spread and lead to a global economic slowdown.
As of Monday morning, there were 79,544 confirmed cases worldwide and 2,627 deaths, almost all in China and neighboring countries. The United States had only 35 cases, none in the Southeast, and no deaths. But news reports still have stirred the interest of many of us here.
And that’s why Dr. Ball, an infectious disease specialist, met this month in a casual setting in a Charleston hotel to share information about the pandemic. The talk was part of MUSC’s Science Cafe Series, a laudable 5-year-old effort to connect medical researchers with members of the public who are interested in such work.
His message then is the same as his message today: “Concern is fine. Fear isn’t.”
Coronavirus is a pandemic — it has spread rapidly on other continents — though the World Health Organization has avoided that term so far. “To use the word ‘pandemic’ inspires panic, and there’s enough of that already,” he said. “So they came up with the new term, ‘public health emergency of international concern.’ It’s a fancy way of saying it’s serious.”
Dr. Ball emphasizes what many others have: For those of us in South Carolina, influenza is the real threat — the one that’s already here — and most should consider protecting themselves with a flu shot. There is no vaccine for the coronavirus; researchers are working on one, but it’s unclear how long that will take.
It’s crucial to know that preventive measures are the same for both the flu and the coronavirus: Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands, which some describe as “the Dracula maneuver,” or simply carry a tissue; wash your hands frequently, even compulsively, for 20-30 seconds, preferably with warm, soapy water; and people with a respiratory illness should avoid work or school until their fever and cough are gone.
The coronavirus is spread by sneezing, coughing and contaminated hands touching surfaces such as door handles (which can harbor the the virus for one or two days). It’s unknown exactly when those infected become contagious but some estimate it’s a day or two before their first symptoms appear.
People who think they may have come into contact with someone with the virus or who have traveled in Wuhan, China, and who also have respiratory-like symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, or cough) should contact their doctor and wear a mask before entering a health care facility.
The arrival of pollen season and its associated allergies complicates things somewhat, but those who often experience hay fever (runny nose, sneezing) need not worry unless their symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath or chest pains. “Hay fever is a misnomer,” Dr. Ball said. “You don’t get fever with allergies to pollen.”
So be informed, be smart, and take steps to protect yourself from the flu. That’s also the best way to respond to any anxiety over that new infectious respiratory disease you’ve been reading so much about.