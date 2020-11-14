Editorial: Use Charleston vulnerability study as a key planning tool

Ever since Charleston got deluged with four consecutive years of serious storms beginning in 2015, the city has focused intensely on its own vulnerability as one of the nation’s lowest lying coastal cities — one that has flooded since its earliest days and faces ever greater risks from a warming planet and rising seas.
Mayor John Tecklenburg has correctly declared flooding — whether from heavy rain, hurricanes, sea level rise or inadequate infrastructure — as the city’s No. 1 challenge. He created a new top staff position, chief resiliency officer, to oversee short-term and long-term steps. Charleston has consulted with Dutch experts to ensure its strategy for dealing with water had no blind spots, and flooding — along with affordable housing — is a key focal point in its ongoing rewrite of its comprehensive plan.
But the problems of Charleston’s recent past only reflect a slice of its future challenges, so the city should be commended for commissioning a vulnerability assessment report that examines them all.
The 191-page report, written by UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center+FernLeaf and city staff, was presented Thursday to City Council’s Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee. Full council is expected to consider and adopt it by year’s end.
The assessment, notable for its depth and breadth, looks at the risks from earthquakes, hazardous materials release, extreme heat, water shortage and four types of flooding: floodplain inundation, storm surge, tidal flooding and sea level rise.
It’s expected to be updated next year to include a fifth type of flooding: the possibility a catastrophic failure at or near the Pinopolis lock that could send Lake Moultrie’s water coursing down the Cooper River toward Daniel Island and peninsular Charleston. The city expects more data on that threat soon.
Among the assessments:
- While flooding from rain and storm surge remains a top vulnerability, so does the threat of an earthquake. History-minded residents already are well aware of this and are reminded with the occasional minor temblor. The epicenter of the 1886 earthquake — the most powerful ever recorded on the East Coast — was just north of the city. About 36% of all properties have structures built before the city’s ﬁrst building code took effect in 1968 (the code wasn’t beefed up for seismic events until 2002), making this an important part of the assessment.
- More than half of the ﬂood-prone properties in the city were built before federal flood rules were in place.
- A hurricane storm surge could impact almost any area of the city, from Johns Island to Cainhoy, and could have “devastating impacts to the core systems and assets that keep the city functioning.”
- “Social vulnerability” is an important consideration for all of these threats. Many areas that are the most vulnerable to hazards also are the city’s lower-income neighborhoods where people have fewer resources. It’s commendable that the report recognizes this fact, which should be considered in threat mitigation discussions.
The value of the city’s All Hazards Vulnerability Assessment extends far beyond simply providing specifics about threats of which many Charlestonians were already well-aware. The document’s findings should prove useful when it comes to the hard decisions before the city about where to spend money. The city has detailed about $2 billion worth of flooding and drainage needs alone, and that estimate came before an Army Corps of Engineers plan that features a flood barrier system around the peninsula.
The city already is among the nation’s first to focus on resilience and emergency management, and this new vulnerability assessment builds on Charleston’s existing flooding and sea level rise strategy.
As a sign of progress, one of the city’s greatest threats historically did not even make the report. Since the early 18th century, Charleston has suffered from at least four major fires that wiped out several blocks of the city. Over time, better firefighting methods, equipment and codes have prevented such fires from spreading to dozens of buildings.
Thoughtful investment, planning and other advances will make the city less vulnerable to its remaining risks. This report should serve as a helpful blueprint for wrestling with the hard decisions along the way.