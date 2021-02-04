Editorial: Use caution on adding too much money to the economy

President Joe Biden made clear that he won’t hesitate to rely on Democratic majorities in Congress to muscle through a huge $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. His sense of urgency is understandable, with millions of Americans still suffering pandemic-induced economic hardships. But Mr. Biden should keep working with Republicans to hammer out a package that provides needed assistance without rekindling inflation and piling on superfluous debt.
On Tuesday, Mr. Biden told Democrats to “go big” and move quickly on the large relief package. Democrats responded by moving toward budget reconciliation, a parliamentary procedure that would allow them to bypass the filibuster and get the package through Congress on a party-line vote. As a first step, the Senate began voting Thursday afternoon on a budget resolution that provides authority for borrowing $3.8 trillion in fiscal 2021 — nearly $3 trillion larger than the deficit in 2019. Casting a shadow over the possibility for compromise, Senate Republicans have introduced more than 500 amendments that could lead to an all-night session.
Afterward, the pandemic relief bill will be set aside for about 2 weeks as the Senate conducts the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, which is likely to harden partisan lines.
The Wall Street Journal encouragingly reports Mr. Biden is using the time to talk with Democratic legislators who have balked at the size of his pandemic proposal and its provision of direct payments to upper-income families.
President Biden deemed a $618 billion counterproposal from 10 moderate Republicans too small for the task, but he did say he was open to some of their ideas. And there were encouraging signs that Mr. Biden was flexible on some parts of his proposal, including the overall cost and who would get the $1,400 direct payments, which should go to those truly in need instead of nearly every American adult.
The danger is that a $1.9 trillion package might reignite inflation, a fact recognized by some of his advisers, including President Barack Obama’s top economic adviser Jason Furman of Harvard and Steve Rattner, who was senior Treasury official. Both have urged a more modest approach: waiting for more evidence of need in the economy.
The inflation warning came last last week from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, who said that whatever Congress decides on a new relief package, the Fed stands ready to take steps to deal with the problems of the economy, including a possible burst of inflation.
Experience during the 1970s showed that once an expectation of inflation sets in, it is hard to stop. And its damage falls heaviest on lower-income workers.
The Congressional Budget Office does not expect gross domestic product to return to 2019 levels until 2022. Employment is expected to lag behind 2019 levels until 2025. The economic recovery that began last July was losing steam by the end of the year because of the increase in COVID-19 infections.
With the economy producing roughly 9 million fewer jobs than it should, there is a case for continued stimulus. But how much is enough, and when is it needed? Ideally, Congress would wait for data to develop.
A bipartisan group of 12 senators, led by Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, conferred last week with White House officials and pointed out that an estimated $1.3 trillion already in the stimulus pipeline is waiting to be spent, and that Mr. Biden’s proposed direct payments to Americans were unnecessarily generous to upper-income families.
Some action is needed now to help Americans who are suffering economically, but other aid could safely be deferred until the rate of recovery becomes clear. Among the measures that deserve action is the $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit supplement that expires in six weeks. The stimulus checks also merit action but in a targeted manner.
Mr. Biden and Congress should take care that they don’t overshoot the mark with a stimulus bill that dangerously overheats the economy and adds an unnecessarily large amount to the nation’s already-mountainous debt.