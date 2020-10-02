Editorial: US needs more pandemic aid now

The latest economic forecasts predict the pandemic will continue to suppress economic activity through next year, making it imperative for Congress to end its deadlock and pass a new stimulus bill as soon as possible. Its failure so far to act before the election is cynical and intolerable.
Help is particularly needed for the unemployed and the small and medium-size businesses struggling to survive because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Charleston and much of the Lowcountry, the need is acute in the hospitality business. Those who are suffering can’t wait for the power struggle to play out in Washington. They must have help now.
As The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman reported Wednesday, economic projections by economists at the University of South Carolina suggest that it will be least next summer before the state’s economy recovers enough to bring unemployment back to the January 2020 level, and possibly as far out as 2022. The latest forecast by the Congressional Budget Office is even more pessimistic in projecting that the national jobless rate will remain above 6% through 2023.
South Carolina’s economy has recovered dramatically from the spring shutdown, with unemployment falling from 12% statewide (and much higher in some locales) to a current 6.3%, much better than most of the nation. But the state has yet to recover 38% of the jobs lost during the shutdown, and until more people feel safe enough to venture into businesses, many of those jobs are unlikely to come back.
Nationwide, a new poll reported by NPR finds that 61% of households with children reported having “serious financial problems” during the pandemic crisis.
That’s why federal help is so urgently needed.
To reinforce that point, the CBO recently projeced that so-far inadequate federal pandemic relief will fall from $1.8 trillion in 2020 to just more than $300 billion in 2021, suggesting there could be at least a $1.5 trillion shortfall next year unless Congress acts.
Politico reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to resolve differences between a more than $2 trillion House Democratic pandemic relief package and a roughly $1.5 trillion proposal supported by the White House and a bipartisan group of 50 House legislators known as the Problem Solvers Caucus.
Both figures are above the $1 trillion proposed by Senate Republicans, but if a compromise bill passes the House, senators must seize the opportunity and expedite its enactment. Differences over how to enact liability protection for businesses, a sticking point in recent negotiations, should be set aside for now and not allowed to obstruct an early agreement on relief for those in great need.
Ironically, CBO estimated that as of mid-year more than $600 billion of aid to the economy contained in the March pandemic relief CARES Act remained uncommitted, including $300 billion that will not be spent until next year. Some of that has now been committed, but a large part of the $454 billion set aside to finance emergency loans to mid-size businesses has remained untouched.
While Congress is considering a new relief package, it needs to examine why this Main Street lending program has failed so far to help its intended beneficiaries. It should make corrections that will instruct the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve to absorb more risk and simplify applications. Such businesses are dying every day, and each closure means it’s that much longer before the economy recovers from the pandemic battering.