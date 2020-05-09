Editorial: Update hurricane plans to include pandemic prepping

Early predictions indicate this year’s Atlantic hurricane season could be a doozy with about 20 named storms, two more than last year. Seven to nine are expected to become hurricanes, and how many will make landfall and where is anyone’s guess.
Hurricane veterans know the drill: Stock up, review plans, board up and, if necessary, bail out. But the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing could complicate evacuations and just about everything else related to hurricane planning.
You may need to rethink the implications of spending a few days with inland relatives, especially if you or they are in a high-risk category. Adding face masks and gloves to your go-bag would be wise.
Evacuation shelters might have reduced capacities to avoid unsafe crowding. Hospitals are working to come up with plans to evacuate COVID-19 patients if necessary.
Federal, state and county emergency management officials and organizations such as the American Red Cross already are planning for how to cope, and so should all of us — ahead of the official June 1 start of hurricane season. And all of us is a lot of people.
In the days surrounding Hurricane Dorian last September, about 400,000 people fled coastal South Carolina, and about 25,000 of them stayed in emergency shelters. So if evacuations are necessary, you want to make sure you have a place to shelter for a few days.
South Carolina also needs to plan for receiving evacuees from other states, such as Florida. State officials will soon release their updated plans.
And keep in mind that even if the pandemic subsides over the summer, a new surge of cases could start cropping up before late November, when hurricane season ends.
According to the hurricane team at Colorado State University, there’s a 69% chance of a major hurricane — a Category 3 or stronger — making landfall on the East Coast this year, compared to an average annual chance of 52% over the past century. And there’s a 95% chance that one hurricane — a storm with sustained winds of at least 74 mph — will hit land.
As the coronavirus pandemic has driven home, we often don’t know what’s coming next. And as we’ve seen with storm predictions over the years, no one has a completely accurate crystal ball. So the best we can do is to prepare. When it comes to hurricanes, we typically have about three days to make critical decisions, and that’s no time to start from scratch.
Have a plan and a backup plan, and review it with your family. Don’t forget about pets; stock food and water for at least three days; check first-aid kits, flashlights, fire extinguishers and smoke alarms; keep a supply of any needed medicines. Then hope for the best.