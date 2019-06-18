Iran has threatened to exceed its enrichment of uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal, ratcheting up hostilities just days after it was suspected of being behind the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. These threats must be met with a unified response from the United States and its allies if we are to avoid a costly war.
The temptation, of course, will be to blame President Donald Trump for the standoff and ask him to back down, as some American politicians already have done. But Mr. Trump has said he is willing to talk with Iran’s leaders about the issues that led him to reimpose sanctions on Iran. In response, Iranian leaders have issued threats and refused to talk as they seek help from other signatories of the deal to evade U.S. sanctions.
The issues include Iran’s hugely disruptive activities in the Middle East and its continued development of missiles obviously designed to carry nuclear warheads despite Iran’s declaration that it would never develop such weapons. Iran made that commitment in connection with the multinational agreement developed by President Barack Obama under which Iran postponed developing enriched uranium for nuclear weapons until the mid- to late 2020s.
President Trump last year withdrew from the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, due to Iran’s behavior and because he and many experts rightly seek a permanent end to Iran’s illegal pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The JCPOA signatories, besides the United States, Iran, China and Russia, included the European Union with U.N. Security Council permanent members Britain and France.
Mr. Trump failed to persuade our traditional European allies to join him in demanding a renegotiation of the JCPOA, forcing him to stand alone.
But Iran’s new actions and threats make it clear that the issue is larger than a clash between Washington and Tehran. Iran is threatening global peace and security by continuing its destructive behaviors aimed at dominating the Middle East and destroying Israel.
Iran has been careful to create ambiguity about its threats. Will it really break out of the JCPOA or just show that it can unless it gets it way? Is it really behind the attacks on oil tankers, which it denies?
The publicly available evidence on the oil tanker attacks, for instance, so far consists of a murky video of what might be an Iranian vessel removing what could be a limpet mine from the side of an abandoned oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. It is not enough, by itself, for a convincing showdown before the United Nations.
But it would be absurd to charge, as some already do, that the event was made up by the United States. The crew abandoned the oil tanker because of the limpet mine they saw clamped to its hull, and the mine disappeared with the small boat shown in the video.
Quibbling over the evidence only evades confronting the larger destructive pattern of Iranian behavior. Any hope of changing that pattern demands allied solidarity in dealing with Iran. In light of the new evidence of Iran’s hostility, Mr. Trump needs to deliver that message loud and clear to our NATO allies and other partners, and to the American people.