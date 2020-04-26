Editorial: Unfavorable 'regulatory environment' is really SC PSC barring price-gouging

The next time somebody starts complaining about excessive government regulations, you might want to look behind those politically charged words and see just exactly what they’re referring to.

Some regulations really are excessive and burdensome, and serve no good purpose.

Oftentimes, though, those “excessive regulations” aren’t. Sometimes, they’re nothing more than government regulators telling a government-sanctioned monopoly that it can’t charge its customers for $500,000 in moving costs to relocate to posh new office space. Or for purchasing a 65-inch Samsung TV and a 1.15-carat diamond ring — yes, a diamond ring — to reward its employees.

Those regulations — unfavorable “regulatory environment” was actually the term used in this case — could simply be telling a business it’ll have to make do on a guaranteed profit of just 7.46%, rather than the 10.7% it wanted. For selling a sometimes inferior product to customers who are not allowed to buy the product — in this case, tap water — from a different company.

That’s precisely what a Blue Granite spokesman was referring to when he complained that the S.C. Public Service Commission was “creating a regulatory environment that makes it very difficult for private utilities to invest dollars in this state,” and noted ominously that “Private investment means jobs, which are critical for our state’s economic future.” To which most of the company’s 28,300 water and sewer customers in the Midlands and Upstate likely would respond: Fine. Go somewhere else.

Yes, Blue Granite — which was formerly known, and loathed, as Carolina Water — is an outlier. In fact, the whole regulated monopoly sector is an outlier, because it isn’t part of our free-market economy. Electricity and water companies in South Carolina have a guaranteed customer base — other companies aren’t allowed to compete for business in their territory — and a guaranteed rate of return on investments.

The job of state utility regulators is to try to make up for the lack of consumer choice by limiting which expenses the utilities can make that profit on. And as The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reports, the Public Service Commission voted this month to slash in half the 55% rate increase Blue Granite requested, set the utility’s guaranteed profit margin at the lowest rate S.C. utility regulators say they have ever seen and strip out a host of expenses the commission didn’t think customers should pay.

On its face, this seems like a positive move from a regulatory agency that historically has been far more interested in protecting utilities than protecting the public. So that’s encouraging.

At the same time, though, we have to recognize that there’s a difference between coming down hard on Blue Granite and coming down hard on, say, Dominion or Duke Energy. Indeed, under intense criticism, the PSC reversed course in 2018 after initially allowing the company then called Carolina Water to charge customers for defending a pollution case that it eventually lost. So in that sense, the latest decision was no surprise.

What will be a surprise is if the PSC becomes consistent in acting to serve and protect the public interest. But it’s what our legislators have to demand, and ensure. Because a system of regulated monopolies only works if you have good regulations and good regulators who understand that their job is not just to ensure that we have companies providing those essential services but also to provide the protection for customers that the free-market provides in most cases.